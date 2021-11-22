Jubilation for Belgooly after historic hurling victory

THE scenes that surrounded the final whistle in Mallow last Saturday afternoon were exactly what the GAA is all about.

Belgooly players and fans streamed onto Carrigoon to celebrate the club’s first-ever Junior B Hurling title – after almost 50 years of trying.

Tears on the faces of many of those in blue and white (both players and supporters) showed just what this victory meant to all concerned — a victory that may have been a long time in the making — but when it came was fully deserved.

Newtownshandrum just didn’t have a response on the day — it really was hard to feel anything other than joy for a club that have battled long and hard for their day in the sunshine.

Belgooly club chairman and team manager Kevin Corkery spoke after the game about the preceding hour of action and what the win meant to his charges.

It is just fantastic. We have a great bunch of young fellows that would do anything for us.

"We stuck together over the last five years — got this group together, did what we had to do. We got a few more experienced lads back to join up with some brilliant younger players; all that helped to bond this team.”

Playing at the business end of competitions might not be an annual occurrence for Belgooly with the opposition’s name alone holding plenty of challenges for Belgooly’s players and management.

“Of course you are lining up to play a team from Newtownshandrum you have to be a bit worried, but we got to the final on merit and this was the next step that had to be taken so we decided to take each 15 minutes at a time and thankfully this is what we got out of it.”

Taking the game in segments definitely paid off for the victors as they looked to win each quarter of what was to be a terrific advertisement for hurling.

“That is what we tried to do, but we did start a little slowly. We might have been a bit nervous. That of course is to be expected. It is a big day for us and when we got going we were brilliant. I couldn’t be prouder of every lad that put on a jersey there today.

“They all gave it their all; that is all you can ask.”

All in Belgooly will take time to celebrate this historic day, however the business is far from done for Corkery and his county champions as there are still plenty of goals ahead for this impressive Carrigdhoun club.

“Next weekend now we will be playing Skibbereen in the semi-final of the countywide B and hopefully we will be up A next year.”