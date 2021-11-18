Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley combo would sizzle for the Cork footballers

The Castlehaven ace is one of the well-established players on the inter-county scene while his St Finbarr’s rival has been tried before without too much success.
Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s): 3-34 (0-13 f, 0-4 45).
Brian Hurley (Castlehaven): 4-29 (0-10 f, 0-2 45, 0-1 m).
Dara Ó Sé (Clonakilty) 2-25: (0-19 f).
Daniel Goulding (Éire Óg): 0-22 (0-14 f, 0-2 45).
Brian Crowley (Valley Rovers): 1-16 (0-11 f).
Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig) 0-17 (0-9 f, 0-2 45, 0-1 m).
Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers) 2-10 (0-5 f).
Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) 2-8 (0-1 f); Alan O’Hare (Douglas) 1-11 (1-0 pen, 0-4 f, 0-1 45); Conor Russell (Douglas) 0-14 (0-7 f.)