Criost Ri bow out of Corn Ui Mhuiri despite gutsy display

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee 1-7

Colaiste Chriost Ri 0-3

COLAISTE Chriost Ri bowed out of the Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC), when going down to a well-drilled Mercy Mounthawk at John Mitchells Grounds in Tralee on Wednesday.

It was a very strange game. The winners dominated the first-half and led by 0-7 to 0-0 at the interval, but could only add one more score on the resumption, a 56th minute goal from Odhran Ferris.

Criost Ri took 36 minutes to register their opening score courtesy of the busy Ruairi Hogan, who never stopped trying throughout, but they cursed their bad luck during an important six-minute spell.

First, a powerful run through the middle from centre-forward Stephen Osubor-Kennedy after 45 minutes looked like yielding a much-needed goal only for Mounthawk keeper, Sean Broderick, one of three recent Kerry minors on view, denied him with a smart save.

A goal then would have done wonders for an ever-improving Turners, who knew it wasn't going to be their day, when Osubor-Kennedy's fly-kick rebounded from the base of an upright in the 51st minute with Broderick beaten.

Mercy Mounthawk's Joey Nagle breaks away from Colaiste Chriost Ri's Ruairi Hogan at John Mitchels GAA Grounds,Tralee on Wednesday.

To compound matters, Mounthawk went down field to make the game safe with their only score of the second-half, Ferris netting at the second attempt after Callum Sexton did well to stop his initial effort.

Mounthawk dominated the first-half with centre-back Joey Nagle and midfielder Robert Monaghan stand-out figures, reflecting their status as former wearers of the county jersey.

Criost Ri couldn't buy a score at the other end with Cork minor Ross Corkery's long-range free dropping the wrong side of the post.

Mounthawk's wide count drifted to 11 on the resumption as Criost Ri sensed there was something in it for them especially Oisin Whyte and a Corkery free brought them to within four points.

They needed a slice of luck, but didn't get it with Osubor-Kennedy left frustrated on those two occasions.

Scorers for Mercy Mounthawk: O Ferris 1-2, S Brosnan 0-2, D O'Connor and R Monaghan 0-1 each, C Nolan 0-1f.

Scorers for Criost Ri: R Hogan and O Whyte 0-1 each, R Corkery 0-1f.

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: S Broderick; E McCarthy, D Bowler, D Jeffers; E Foley, J Nagle, A Doyle; D O'Sullivan, R Monaghan; O Ferris, S Brosnan, C Nolan; D O'Connor, D McEvoy, J Kearney.

Colaiste Chriost Ri's Billy O'Neill tackled by Mercy Mounthawk's Jack Kearney in the John Mitchels GAA Grounds,Tralee on Wednesday.

Subs: N Collins for O'Connor injured 10, C Litchfield for Foley 49, D Caplis for McEvoy 52, C O'Donovan for Kearney 58.

COLAISTE CHRIOST RI: C Sexton (St Finbarr's); O Whyte (Sliabh Rua), S Kennedy (St Finbarr's), S O'Donovan (Ballygarvan); D Kennedy (St Finbarr's), captain, D Dwane (do), B O'Neill (Nemo Rangers); C Cusack (do), C Molloy (do); C Doolan (St Finbarr's), S Osubor-Kennedy (do), R Deasy (Sliabh Rua); R Hogan (Nemo Rangers), R Corkery (do), S Dawson (do).

Subs: A Petrovs (Nemo Rangers) for Deasy half-time, J Kennefick (St Finbarr's) for Dawson 44, K McGorry (Nemo Rangers) for Molloy 56.

Referee: G Kerins (Austin Stacks).