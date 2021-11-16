Denis Hurley profiles the new Cork hurling management at minor, U20 and senior

Backing up O’Donovan’s words in October, Furlong has been quickly pressed into action again, taking up a selector’s role at senior level along with Pat Mulcahy as Ger Cunningham and Christy O’Connor depart.
Kieran Kingston (Tracton)
Diarmuid O’Sullivan (Cloyne), Noel Furlong (Carrigtwohill), Pat Mulcahy (Newtownshandrum)
Dónal O’Grady, Ian O’Connell, Gary Keegan, Stephen Casey
In 2021, Furlong guided Cork to a first All-Ireland minor hurling title since 2001, with the team winning each of their four games by double digits. Previously, he had led Russell Rovers to the 2020 county lower IHC final but had to step aside before the final could be played so that he could take up the Cork role.
Donal O’Mahony (Bishopstown)
Brendan Coleman (Youghal), Fergal Condon (Aghada), Tom Kenny (Grenagh), Traolach Martin (Ballygarvan)
Ger Lombard, Adam McCarthy
Now Ryan has opted to take a break from the inter-county scene but the structure that he put together will largely remain, which should stand to Cork.
Paudie Murray (St Finbarr’s)
Kevin Murray (St Finbarr’s), Declan Fitzgerald (Buttevant), Fergal McCormack (Mallow), AN Other
This was a new approach where managements would bring development squads through and it paid off this year with Furlong guiding Cork to a first All-Ireland in 20 years. Now he has transitioned to a senior selector’s role under Kieran Kingston and Paudie Murray – the co-ordinator at U16 level this year – takes over.
Another member of the 1999 team, Fergal McCormack, is on board too while Declan Fitzgerald – part of the U20 coaching set-up under Pat Ryan – has also been appointed as a selector while a fifth name will be added in the near future.