Grangevale spring huge cup surprise on Village United in Munster Junior Cup

Village Utd 2

Grangevale 6

GRANGEVALE produced a huge giant-killing act when they ousted Premier side Village United from the Munster Junior Cup after a 6-2 victory in their second round tie at Silverheights.

It was a massive victory for the League 1 side who certainly did not look out of place at all against their more illustrious opponents from the Premiership.

Aside from the first 15 minutes, Grangevale produced an outstanding team performance that in the end; saw them run out deserving winners.

Village blazed out of the blocks with Keith Ryan forcing Ryan Kennedy to a forceful save before Tony Kelly drilled over from the edge of the box.

And at this point in the tie, it was no surprise to see the Premier side nose in front as Tony Kelly sees his blistering effort soar into the net on nine minutes.

But, Grangevale settled well after that and it took a smart intervention by Gavin Cummins to deny Corey Harris a goal-scoring opportunity.

A poor kick out from the Grangevale keeper presents Village with a chance, but Diarmuid O’Neill’s accurate intervention on Colin Hickey, saves the day.

Kiniry then collects from James McCarthy before drilling goal-wards – only to see Kennedy produce a decent near-post save.

But, a chance fell for Grangevale when Dave Barrett takes advantage of a stray pass before firing straight at Cummins.

Grangevale were back in it when Tabb’s free kick ricochets off a defender before wrong-footing Cummins to nestle in the net on 21 minutes.

Village United captain Colin Hickey (left) with Grangevale's Alan Buckley, accompanied by referee Denis Cronin.

A response from Village sees Tony Kelly just failing to get a vital touch in the box from Stephen Thompson’s low cross.

Minutes later, Grangevale found themselves in front when Corey Harris latches on to a through ball before firing past Gavin Cummins on 25.

Grangevale were flowing now and added a third when Tabb breaks through to send a cracking effort deep into the corner of the Village net on the half-hour.

It could have been four for Grangevale had Eric Compagno got a vital touch to Tabb’s’ low cross.

After Tony Kelly slammed the side-netting, what a chance fell for Grangevale when Tabb collects from Corey Harris, but the striker drills over from the edge of the box.

Another big chance fell for Grangevale when from a free kick; Alan Buckley darts in, but fails to get a touch as the goal gaped.

But, Grangevale went 4-1 up on 63 minutes after Corey Harris’ cross breaks for Dave Barrett who slams home with ease.

After Colin Hickey fired over from the edge of the box, Tabb plays in Corey Harris who gets the better of Cummins before helping home to an empty net – 5-1 to Grangevale on 83.

Grangevale were really in the ascendancy now and it was 6-1 four minutes later after Dan Harvey guided his effort home from a corner.

Village kept pegging away and did get one back through Colin Hickey, but the severe damage was done as Grangevale look forward now to a third round tie next.

Village Utd: Gavin Cummins, Keith Ryan, Graham Cummins, Stephen Hackett, Jonathon Buckley, Stephen Long, Colin Hickey, Anthony Kiniry, Tony Kelly, Michael Coffee and James McCarthy.

Subs: Stephen Thompson for Jonathon Buckley (38), Jamie Purcell for Stephen Long 67), Ayo Awofeso for Keith Ryan (69).

Grangevale: Ryan Kennedy, Oliver O’Sullivan, Andy O’Gorman, Diarmuid O’Neill, Alan Buckley, Michael Hennessy, Corey Harris, Colin McKeown, William Tabb, Dave Barrett and Eric Compagno.

Subs: James Kelleher for Oliver O’Sullivan (26), Aaron Baldwin and Dan Harvey for Colin McKeown and Andy O’Gorman (60), Shane Flannery and Brian O’Leary for Michael Hennessy and Eric Compagno (80).

Ref: Denis Cronin.