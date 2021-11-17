Dunbar Celtic make the most of chances to beat Blackpool Celtic in FAI Junior Cup

Dunbar Celtic 4

Blackpool Celtic 1

DUNBAR CELTIC were made work extremely hard before advancing to the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup following their 4-1 victory over Blackpool Celtic from the first division.

The score-line may look convincing, but Blackpool Celtic had just as much chances to win the game as did their Premier A opponents Dunbar Celtic.

But, in the end, it is all about finishing and with just four minutes remaining, we saw both Jason Forde and Shane Blake stepping up to the mark when they produced two lovely neat finishes which killed the tie off in earnest.

Both sides sparkled from the off with Blackpool’s Alan Walsh getting free on the right before firing narrowly wide.

From a corner at the other end, Dylan Holland was unmarked when he jumped to head his effort over.

A chance fell for Blackpool next when a long delivery reached Alan Walsh, but he failed to hook over the advancing Dunbar keeper to waste a decent chance.

Another half chance fell for Blackpool when Brian Lawless helps on for the available Colm Coveney, but he fails to get his foot ‘round the ball while in a good position.

Blackpool were having a good period now and when Coveney hooks on for Stephen Sheehan, he rifles straight at Donegan.

The Dunbar Celtic side that had a 4-1 victory over Blackpool Celtic in the third round of the Munster Junior Cup at the Deer Park Community School.

Coveney’s intended back pass for Willie Matthews came up short which Damien Brady took advantage of, but his low effort flies agonisingly past the far post.

A great chance fell for Blackpool when Joe Kinsella wins cheap possession around the centre, but instead of dinking past the advancing Dunbar keeper, he tried to round him and failure to do so, meant a good chance went.

With minutes into the second period, Damien Brady cushioned a ball down for Gary O’Mahony who drills narrowly wide with a low effort.

A diagonal ball reached Blake at the far post, but the upright came to the rescue of Blackpool Celtic in the end.

And when Alan Walsh challenged Gary O’Mahony for a 50-50, the ball breaks for Colm Coveney who fires straight at Adam Donegan.

What an opportunity then fell for Blackpool when Coveney’s cross came right into the path of Alan Walsh, but he somehow failed to make contact with the goal at his mercy.

The deadlock was broken on the hour when from Jason Forde’s corner, Gary O’Mahony rose to send a thumping header crashing into the Blackpool net.

Minutes later, a terrific chance came Blackpool’s way when Alan Walsh slipped a lovely ball through for Dylan Cruise O’Shea, but with the goal clearly in view, he fired over.

Dunbar came so close to doubling their advantage when Gary O’Mahony works it on for Jack Forde who beats the advancing Willie Matthews – only to see Eoin Moynihan clear it off the line in the nick of time.

It was end to end stuff now with Blackpool being accorded another opportunity, but Alan Walsh failed to get a vital touch in front of goal.

But, when Donegan fumbles from a strike, Robert Fox was on hand to slam home the equaliser in 80 minutes.

The next ten minutes were frantic and one minute later, Shane Blake picks out Jack Forde who guides home Dunbar’s second at the far post.

A quick response from Blackpool sees Eoin Moynihan finding Colm Coveney, but he fails to get a proper touch in front of goal.

Dunbar Celtic's Chris Dineen (left) with Blackpool Celtic's Willie Matthews, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy.

Three minutes on, Jason Forde collected from Shane Blake’s pass before finding the top corner with a tremendous finish – despite Matthews getting a touch on it with his fingers.

Then, shortly before referee Tom McCarthy blew the final whistle, Shane Blake showed good control and noticing Willie Matthews off his line, he dinked an audacious effort over the Blackpool net-minder to make it finally 4-1 to Dunbar Celtic.

Dunbar Celtic: Adam Donegan, Alex Hayes, Damien Brady, Chris Dineen, Gary O’Mahony, Dylan Holland, Jack Forde, Jason Forde, Ross Hickey, Shane Forde and Shane Blake.

Subs: Robert Fox for Stephen Sheehan (75).

Blackpool Celtic: Willie Matthews, Stephen Sheehan, Christopher Callaghan, Eoin Moynihan, Billy Murphy, Joe Kinsella, Colm Coveney, Craig Horgan, Alan Walsh, Brian Lawless and Dylan Cruise O’Shea.

Subs: Emmet Maher for Shane Forde (89).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.