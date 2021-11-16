Ballincollig continue to lead the way in the Super League as they win their fifth game in a row

TRADEHOUSE Central Ballincollig are certainly taking the Men’s Super League by storm as their unbeaten record continued last weekend with a comfortable win over Dublin side Killester.

It is now 5-0 for Ballincollig and reports from the game suggested they showed glimpses of their best form.

Coach Kieran O’Sullivan made a couple of changes to the starting five with Keelan Cairns and Dylan Corkery losing out to be replaced by Spanish ace Pau Cami Galera and Ciaran O’Sullivan.

The pace increased for Ballincollig as they ran Killester ragged in the opening quarter outscoring them 32-18.

All eyes will now be on Saturday’s clash against Eanna and hopefully Ballincollig can continue with a win against their highly-rated opponents.

C & S Neptune fresh from their stunning win against Templeogue travel to the capital to play Killester in a rehearsal of their National Cup quarter-final clash that will take place on December 5 at the same venue.

Neptune have great talent in their squad and if they show the same commitment against Killester there is no reason to fear them. Under coach Colin O’Reilly, Cian Heaphy is in top form and it's harsh he was overlooked for the forthcoming senior international games.

American Miles Washington continues to be hot and cold in games while Catalonian Nil Sabata is battling like a warrior on the boards. Roy Downey takes the odd bad shot at crucial times but he's back to his best, in general, this season, putting in a huge effort every time.

In the Women’s Super League table-toppers Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell, fresh from the international break, host Waterford Wildcats at the Parochial Hall. Leading light Edel Thornton putting in two good shifts in the Irish jersey.

Cian Heaphy, Neptune, goes for a basket, under pressure from Jason Killeen, Templeogue. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Irish suffered two defeats and it was hard to understand why Fiona Dwyer was dropped, with her replacements Anna Kelly and Maura Fitzpatrick looking well off the pace.

The rotations in the Irish team over the two games were strange but in reality, there are young players in the squad not ready to play at this level. Coach James Weldon has a job on his hands in putting things right.

Fr Mathew’s and The Address UCC Glanmire will be an interesting derby in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. Glanmire had a slow start to the season but seemed to have got their act together but they will know they will need bottle for this battle to see off their Cork opponents.

UCC Demons are going great guns in the southern conference of the Men’s Division 1, though their latest win over Scotts Lakers suggests their section is at a lower level to the northern one.

On the plus side, Demons have some very talented players and new Bosman Toby Christensen will definitely make them a stronger unit.

In Kyle Hosford, they have one of the best point guards in the country and I don’t think we will see the best of him until Demons are tested against better opposition.

Spanish ace Tala Thiam Fam is also a wonderful talent and when Christensen comes into the equation it should give him more space.

Demons next weekend host Portlaoise Panthers at the Mardyke on Sunday and it will be interesting to see how they match up.