Carrigaline relegate Ilen Rovers with late Callum Barrett goal

Carrigaline 1-10 Ilen Rovers 0-10

CARRIGALINE super-sub Callum Barrett struck a dramatic goal with the last kick of the game to preserve Carrigaline’s Premier Senior Football status while condemning Ilen Rovers to relegation.

The relegation play-off appeared poised for extra time after Ilen Rovers struck three consecutive points to tie the scores by the 62nd minute. Carrigaline however produced the defining moment when Callum Barrett ran on to a deft pass from Kevin O’Reilly before he calmly chipped the advancing keeper to secure a thrilling late win.

It was a deserved triumph for Carrigaline who produced a performance full of fight and character. Classy centre-forward Eanna Desmond was a key figure in their triumph.

Defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Ilen who will be plying their trade in the senior A grade next year.

Ilen started brightly as they raced into a two-point lead after points from Stephen Leonard and Sean O’Donovan. Billy Pope replied for Carrigaline, only for Dan MacEoin to quickly restore Ilen’s two-point lead after ten minutes.

Sean O’Donovan moved Ilen three points ahead in the 19th minute after an intricate move.

Carrigaline gradually grew into the game and they restored parity by the 25th minute following three successive points. Ilen Rovers notched the last score of the opening half through Dan MacEoin which enabled them to lead by one point, 0-5 to 0-4.

Ilen started the second half brightly with Leonard and MacEoin scoring to extend their lead to two points. Carrigaline however burst into proceedings as they struck five successive points with Desmond very prominent to hold a three-point lead after 56 minutes.

In a thrilling finale, Ilen notched three successive points to restore parity in injury time, only for Callum Barrett to break their hearts with a brilliant goal.

Scorers for Carrigaline: E Desmond 0-6 (0-2 f), C Barrett 1-0, C Dungan 0-2 45, B Pope and D Greene 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: D MacEoin 0-4 (0-2 f, 0-1 m), S O’Donovan 0-3 (0-1 f), S Leonard 0-2, Peter O’Driscoll 0-1.

CARRIGALINE: C Dungan; C Murphy, I Sheerin, K Kavanagh; L Boyle, C Barry, J McCarthy; E Boyle, S Dwane; B Pope, E Desmond, D King, E Landers, K O’Reilly, D Greene.

Subs: J Kelly for E Boyle (30), K Kavanagh for E Landers (38), R McCarthy for S Dwane (42), C Barrett for D King (49).

ILEN: D O’Sullivan; D O’Driscoll, P Minihane, S Minihane; D Collins, J Collins, C O’Driscoll; Peter O’Driscoll, Peadar O’Driscoll; D Hegarty, S O’Donovan, M Sheehy, S Leonard, D MacEoin, K Lynch.

Subs: C Harrington for K Lynch (47).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).