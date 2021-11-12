Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 16:54

Harty Cup: St Colman's hammer Blackwater, who now face Midleton CBS

Fermoy school made no mistake in the first round of the Dr Harty Cup, setting up a clash with St Joseph's, Tulla
St Colman's Ben Nodwell and Midleton CBSs' Ciarmhac Smyth tussle for the ball during the Dean Ryan Cup semi-final, in 2019. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tomás McCarthy

St Colman's, Fermoy 2-21 Blackwater Community School 0-8

'COLMAN'S for the Harty,' was the chant from the green and white faithful who travelled to Lismore on Friday as the Fermoy school beat Blackwater by 19 points in soft conditions.

The inside line of Jamie Magner (1-7), Ben Nodwell (1-1) and Edmond Cashman (0-4) scored 2-12 between them while Cork All Ireland minor winner Adam Walsh was marvellous under the high ball at centre-back. Jamie Power and Cathal Murphy were best for a Blackwater team who didn't open their account until first-half injury time.

Three Edmond Cashman points from play, two placed balls by Jamie Magner and a superb Harry Draper sideline left them seven up at the first water break. On the restart, Blackwater corner-back Liam Coughlan made a goal-line save from Nodwell. The full-forward then swung a beauty over his right shoulder. On 23 minutes, Nodwell tapped the ball to the empty net after Florence Flynn saved from Magner.

Aidan Mansfield finally got Blackwater's first point on 31 minutes from a 65, just before Thomas Walsh blew the whistle for halftime: 1-11 to 0-1.

Mansfield pointed again when play resumed. Three minutes into the second period, Magner flicked home a delivery from Nodwell. Further points from Ben Nyhan, Michael O'Driscoll and Cashman made it 2-15 to 0-5 at the second water break.

'Is this a library?' teased the Colman's fans as the game entered the last quarter. Subs Brendan Lehane and Denis Cashman got in on the act before the end for the boys in green. 

Cathal Murphy struck two consolation points while Jamie Power hit a screamer from his own half of the field.

St Colman's will take on St Joseph's in round two on November 24 with Blackwater facing Midleton CBS.

Scorers for St Colman's: J Magner 1-7 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), B Nodwell 1-1, E Cashman 0-4, B Nyhan 0-3, H Draper (sideline), D Barry, M O'Driscoll, B Lehane, D Cashman 0-1 each.

Blackwater: A Mansfield 0-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 65), C Murphy 0-2, J Power (f), B O'Sullivan, C Rooney 0-1 each.

COLMAN'S: C McCarthy (Castlelyons); L Carey (Kilworth), K Wallace (St Catherine's), E Twomey (Ballyhooley); B Shanahan (Fermoy), Adam Walsh (Bríde Rovers), F O'Connell (St Catherine's); D Barry (Bride Rovers), G O'Brien (St Catherine's); B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), M O'Driscoll (Watergrasshill), H Draper (St Catherine's); E Cashman (Bride Rovers), B Nodwell (Sarsfields), J Magner (Kilavullen) 

Subs: C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers) for Wallace (42), B Lehane (Watergrasshill) for Draper (45), L Cronin (Fermoy) for Carey (49), S O'Donoghue (St Catherine's) for Nyhan (49), D Cashman (Bride Rovers) for E Cashman (49).

BLACKWATER: F Flynn (Ballyduff Upper); L Coughlan (Lismore), S Roche (Ballysaggart), E O'Brien (Ballysaggart); J Henley (Tallow), S Nugent (Ballysaggart), G Nugent (Modeligo); J Power (Modeligo), C Rooney (Cappoquin); J O'Keeffe (Lismore), C Murphy (Ballyduff Upper), T Kelleher (Cappoquin); T Duffin (Lismore), A Mansfield (St Olivers), P McCarthy (Ballyduff Upper).

Subs: B O'Sullivan (Lismore) for Kelleher (20), D Skehan (Lismore) for McCarthy (26) S Martin (Tallow) for Roche (40).

Referee: T Walsh (Modeligo)

