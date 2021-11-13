Full steam ahead at the Rosscarbery 5km in memory of TJ O'Mahony

UNABLE to hold the race last, having already postponed recently due to a weather warning, Rosscarbery Steam Runners were rewarded with ideal conditions for the 10th anniversary of their 5km run and walk.

It honours the memory of the 19th century Irish and USA Champion 400-metres champion runner Timothy Jerome (TJ) O’Mahony who was affectionately known as ‘The Rosscarbery Steam Engine’. The quaintly-named club bearing his name was established in April of 2015 and now promotes both running and walking around their local area.

The course takes in a double circuit of Rosscarbery’s picturesque lagoon with a slight uphill to the finish line in the Square. This year, all proceeds went to Irish Community Air Ambulance and the sponsors were Dare2B, along with local businesses O’Reilly's Londis and Ryan’s Spar.

Former Leevale runner Andrew Sheehan, who now competes for Clonakilty Road Runners, was an impressive winner, coming home with a half-minute to spare over Paul Deane (MNMR) when recording a time of 16:27.

Third was Clonakilty native, Padraig Sheehan, who now runs for the Crusaders club in Dublin, who was just two seconds further back in 16:59 with Mark Cronin of St Finbarr’s fourth in 17:03.

It was another member of St Finbarr’s, Emma Murphy, who came first in the women’s race in a time of 18:53. Out of action for the past couple of years, Murphy returned to local competition when winning the recent Tramore Valley Park 5km. She can claim a marathon best of 2:50:16 from Rotterdam back in 2014 and was also the winner of the Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon two years later.

Rosaleen MacKeown of Leevale, with her time of 19:31, took second at Rosscarbery with 12-year-old Lorraine Coakley from the Skibbereen club showing her elders the way home when taking third in 22:05.

This year there was a new headquarters at the Carbery Rangers GAA grounds and it was good to see that events are returning to something like normal with after-race refreshments of tea, coffee and cakes available outdoors.

With a fine prize list and a well-marshalled race by club members and Gardai, Rosscarbery Steam Runners can feel justifiably proud of its 10th anniversary promotion.

Results:

Men: 1 A Sheehan (Clonalkilty RR) 16:27; 2 P Deane (MNMR) 16:57; 3 P Sheehan (Crusaders) 16:59; 4 M Cronin (St Finbarrs) 17:03; 5 C O’Leary (unatt) 17:08; 6 P McCarthy (unatt) 18:21.

Women: 1 E Murphy (St Finbarrs) 18:53; 2 R MacKeown (Leevale) 19:31; 3 L Crowley (Skibbereen) 22:05; 4 K Crowley (unatt) 22:19; 5 A O’Neill (Doheny) 22:35; 6 H Walsh (unatt) 23:44.