Grattan United prove too good for Castleview in a northside derby Mossie Linnane League cup final

Grattan United 2

Castleview 0

GRATTAN UNITED lifted the Mossie Linnane League Cup after goals from Aaron Broderick and Christy Bullman helped them to a 2-0 victory over Castleview in the final at Turner's Cross on Wednesday night.

In the overall scheme of things, it was a deserved victory for the winners who produced a composed performance in front of a very large crowd that were treated to a highly entertaining final.

Castleview fought hard throughout, but could not break down a resolute defence expertly marshalled by Anthony Burns.

But, getting the nod for the man of the match accolade was Aaron Broderick whom I thought was outstanding on the night as well as scoring a great first goal for his side.

Grattan’s Manager Brian O’Sullivan was ecstatic after the game and had this to say.

“I thought we deserved it over the 90 minutes as it was a terrific performance by the lads.

“They showed a huge hunger to win the game and fully deserved their reward for the effort put in,” said O’Sullivan.

Martin Conlon (Cork AUL) presents the Mossie Linnane League Cup to Grattan United's captain John Paul O'Sullivan after the game.

Grattan burst out of the blocks and after just minutes, John Paul O’Sullivan won possession before helping on for Bullman who could not produce a steadying touch while in a favourable position.

And it took a top-drawer tackle by Derek Kiely on John Paul O’Sullivan to deny the striker a pathway on goal.

Grattan threatened almost immediately after that with Bullman collecting from Keith Harris before forcing the View’s keeper to a decent save.

It was a great start from Grattan and when Gary Coughlan collected from a superb ball by Bullman, he uncharacteristically skewed off course near goal.

Castleview started to settle a bit though and from a free kick, Stuart Murphy brings a solid save from James Byrne.

Daniel O’Donoghue then showed lovely control to get the better of his marker, but dragged his effort wide.

Play shifted to the other end, and after Ryan McCarthy punched clear from a cross, Gary Coughlan pounced, but drilled off target from 20.

Aaron Broderick was not putting a foot wrong on the right hand side and showed key alertness when his effective defending denies Daniel O’Donoghue a way through on goal.

After a shaky start, Castleview were now well in the contest and when a move broke down, James Nagle grabbed on to possession before firing a stinging effort narrowly over.

Martin Conlon (Cork AUL) presents the man of the match award (Sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies) to Grattan's Aaron Broderick after the Mossie Linnane League Cup Final.

But, a good chance fell for Grattan when the impressive Aaron Broderick finds Anthony Harte with a neat ball in space.

Harte looks up to dink an accurate ball in for Bullman who misses his strike on goal and when it came for Anthony Coughlan; he turns his marker before miss-cueing to waste a great chance.

Castleview came so close though at the other end when Dylan McCarthy showed lovely skill to befuddle his marker before unleashing a thunderous effort which skimmed the crossbar.

Then, shortly before the break, Castleview’s Steven Barrett cushions a pass down for Nagle who rifles inches wide.

Grattan threatened from the off in the second period with Broderick finding John Paul O’Sullivan who helps on for Coughlan to head straight at McCarthy.

But, in the 56th minute, the ice was broken when Broderick’s effort to support play was rewarded after a loose ball fell for him to rifle nonchalantly into the back of the net and hand Grattan the advantage.

After a period of some congested play, Grattan’s second then arrived when Harte started a move with a sumptuous early ball which finds Bullman who exchanged passes with Gary Coughlan before finishing into the View’s net on 77 minutes.

Grattan United's players and supporters celebrate their victory over Castleview after being presented with the Mossie Linnane League Cup at the Cross on Wednsday night.

There was no way back for Castleview at this point despite their efforts and when referee Jim O’Connor blew the final whistle, it was greeted with sheer delight by the Grattan supporters as their captain John Paul O’Sullivan went on to be presented with the Mossie Linnane League Cup by Martin Conlon (Cork AUL).

Grattan United: James Byrne, Aaron Broderick, Dean Murray, Anthony Burns, Eric Shinkwin, Keith Harris, Michael Kent, Anthony Harte, John Paul O’Sullivan, Christy Bullman and Gary Coughlan.

Subs: Mark O’Sullivan for Eric Shinkwin (26), Eric Fleming for Dean Murray (60), Cian Hawkins for John Paul O’Sullivan.

Castleview: Ryan McCarthy, Dylan McCarthy, Sean O’Mahony, Derek Kiely, Gavin Duggan, James Nagle, Steven Barrett, Tomas Fitzgerald, Evan Burke, Stuart Murphy and Daniel O’Donoghue.

Subs: Ciaran Dennehy for Sean O’Mahony (half-time), Kelvin Greaney, for Steven Barrett (60), Josh Lombardi for Tomas Fitzgerald (69), Dylan Cambridge for Evan Burke (78).

Referee: Jim O’Connor.

Assistants: Tony Thompson and Mick O’Flaherty.