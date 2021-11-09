Your complete guide to the four Cork schools in the Harty Cup

ST COLMAN’S, FERMOY

THE famed former boarding school in Fermoy contributed to the development of a host of well-known hurlers over the years, including Andrew O’Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Aidan Kearney (Tallow), Brian Murphy (Bride Rovers), Timmy McCarthy (Castlelyons), Stephen Molumphy (Ballyduff Upper), Mark Landers (Killeagh), Maurice O’Brien (Garryspillane), Seanie O’Leary (Youghal), and Niall O’Leary (Castleyons).

After the boarding section of the school ceased at the end of 2002-‘03, St Colman’s College struggled at the top table of Munster schools hurling. But in recent years, the former Harty powerhouse has re-established itself among the elite.

St Colman’s will travel to Lismore to play Blackwater in the first round. They also played them three years ago, when the Fermoy college won 0-14 to 0-11.

St Colman’s can still call on Adam Walsh (Bride Rovers) and Dan Roche (Ballycastle Gaels) from the starting line-up that was beaten by CBC in the Harty Cup quarter-final two seasons ago, 1-13 to 1-12.

Among the subs that day were Ben Nodwell (Sarsfields), Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers), and Luke Carey (Kilara Óg), all still eligible now.

Marque player: Adam Walsh (Bride Rovers), Cork minor All-Ireland winner in 2021.

Bride Rovers' Adam Walsh is tackled by Ballincollig's Ryan O'Neill and Tadhg O'Connell. The powerful forward will hurl for St Colman's in the Harty Cup. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Achievements: White Cup (U15A), six-time winners: 1970/’71/’78/’93/2008, 2019. Dean Ryan Cup (U16.5A), 13-time winners: 1970/’72/’77/’79/’83/’93/’94/’95/2000/’01/’03/’17 and 2020.

St Colman’s victory in the Dean Ryan Cup in 2017 bridged a 14-year gap to their last title, in 2003, when the school still had boarders on the teams.

A replay win over a fancied Thurles CBS outfit put St Colman’s joint top of the leader board with the Tipperary school and Ennis’s St Flannan’s.

The Dean Ryan title was won again in the 2019/20 season, after a nail-biting encounter against a fancied Ardscoil Rís outfit finished 0-14 to 1-10 in favour of the Fermoy college. The core group of that Dean Ryan-winning side are now Leaving Cert students.

Dr Harty Cup (U19A) hurling, nine-time winners: 1948/’49/’77/’92/’96/’97/2001/’02/’03.

Last five years in the Harty Cup: 2015-‘16: semi-finalist; 2016-‘17: runners-up; 2017-‘18: quarter-finalist; 2018-‘19: quarter-finalist; 2019-‘20: quarter-finalist.

Harty Cup path: First-round clash with Blackwater Community School. The winner meets the loser of the St Joseph’s Tulla versus De la Salle College clash, while the beaten side takes on whoever loses between Midleton CBS and Christians.

Dr Harty Cup Panel: (*Played in the 2019-‘20 season): Carthach Hickey, Darragh Sheehy, Seamus Branagh, Quentin Joyce (Ballyduff Upper), Eoin Flynn (Ballygiblin), *Dan Roche, Eoin Sykes, Eoin Twomey, Fionn Hess, Luke Burdett, Mark Burdett (Ballycastle Gaels), Adam Hayes, *Adam Walsh, *Cillian Tobin, Conor Hazelwood, David Barry, Denis Cashman, Edmund Cashman, Jacob Powell, Josh Aherne, Louie Roche, Ryan O’Callaghan, Ronan O’ Connell, Ronan O’Riordan (Bride Rovers), Aaron Fenton, Colm McCarthy, Darragh Spillane, Mathew Rosner, Michael Griffin, Oscar Hallihan (Castleyons), *Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), Brendan Daly, Bryan Shanahan, Cathal Murphy, Ciaran Clooney, Colm Carroll, James O’Brien, Liam Cronin, Scott Milward, Shane Coughlan, Tiernan Mahon (Fermoy), Conor Hynes, Conor Twomey, *Luke Carey, Niall O’Sullivan, Roan O’Riordan (Kilara Óg), Jack Martin, Jamie Magner (Killavullen), *Ben Nodwell (Sarsfields), Cathal Bryan, Darragh Galvin, Fionn O’ Connell, Gearoid O’Brien, Harry Draper, Kian O’Donoghue, Kyle Wallace, Oisin Fitzgerald, Sean O’Donoghue, Stephen Cotter (St Catherine’s), Brendan Lehane, Cian Cronin O’Neill, Donal Sheehan, Ian O’Callaghan, Michael O’Driscoll, Ryan Murray, Sam Dennehy (Watergrasshill).

Management: Mossie Barry, Anthony Spillane and Daniel Buckley.

Prospects: St Colman’s College will be fancied as one of the main contenders.

Having won the U16.5A Dean Ryan Cup two years ago, along with the U15A O’Dowd Cup the year before, this is a group that knows how to win Munster titles in winter. The team has a fine core of Cork and Waterford players that have all come through development squads and the backing of seven hurlers from the Rebels’ All-Ireland-winning minor panel.

They will be hard to beat in pursuit of the title.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE

The city school lined out in the last two Dr Harty Cup finals prior to the cancellation of last season’s campaign.

They’re still able to call upon five of the starting side, along with one sub, from the 2020 decider.

Current Cork hurlers Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), and Billy Hennessey (St Finbarr’s) have all represented the school since they re-entered Munster’s premier schools competition in 2014.

A host of past pupils helped the Cork U20s claim back-to-back All Ireland titles in the summer and Donal O’Mahony is the new U20 manager.

CBC will rely on Eoin O’Neill (Blarney), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Eoghan Kirby (Blarney), Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers), David Cremin (Midleton), and Cillian Egan (Whitechurch) from the team that reached the Harty Cup final in 2020.

Dejected CBC players Eoin Downey, Pierce Cummins, Jack Cahalane, Sean O’Leary and Eoghan Kidney after their defeat by St Flannan’s in the last Dr Harty Cup final. Picture: Dan Linehan

Marque player: Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), a Cork minor in 2019 and ‘20, excelled for the U20 All-Ireland-winning team last summer.

Achievements: Munster Colleges (U15B), runners-up, 2018-‘19. Munster Colleges (U16.5B), two-time winners: 2015-‘16, 2016-‘17.

Dr Harty Cup (U19A): Three-time runners-up: 1918, 2019, 2020

Last five years in the Harty Cup: 2015-‘16: Quarter-finalist; 2016-‘17: Quarter-finalist; 2017-‘18: semi-finalist; 2018-‘19: Finalist; 2019-‘20: Finalist.

Harty Cup path: First round away to Midleton CBS, with the winner straight into the quarter-finals, set for January 8. The losers will face the beaten side in the Blackwater-St Colman’s tie.

CBC beat Midleton 2-11 to 0-16 in the Harty Cup semi-final in 2020.

Mikey Finn of Midleton, and Christians, turns away from the challenge from Ollie Compton of Sarsfields. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Dr Harty Cup Panel (* Played in the 2019-‘20 season): Brian Keating, Brian O’Sullivan, *James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Peter Mayer, *Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Brian McCarthy, Daniel Murray (Bishopstown), Conor Hanley, Darragh Browne, Eoin Coughlan, Jack O’Farrell, Peter Linehan (Blackrock), Cian Barrett, Darragh Murphy, *Eoin O’Neill, *Eoghan Kirby, Joe Cronin, Oisín Doody, Tiernan Buckley (Blarney), Darragh Kielty (Bride Rovers), Darragh Hannigan (Carrigtwohill), Alex McCaughley (Courcey Rovers), Fionán Conlon Barry, Gavin O’Shea, James O’Callaghan-Maher, Joe Hartnett Michael Foy, (Douglas), Billy O’Riordan, Brian Nolan, Cian Dunphy, Cormac McDonnell, Donncha Collins, James Casey, Jim Hoare, Liam O’Shea, Sean O’Donoghue (Erin’s Own), Donnacha Wall, *Eoin Downey, *Eoin O’Leary, Rhys Dunne (Glen Rovers), Conor Geoghegan (Inniscarra), Donagh Griffin (Kinsale), Bill Kingston, Fionn Heffernan, Sean O’Riordan (Mallow), Eoin O’Sullivan (Mayfield), *David Cremin, Evan Kelly, Michael Finn, Rory Lester (Midleton), Peter Lehane (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh Murray, Darragh O’Connor, Harry Jones, Jeremy Kingston, John Leddy, Louis Casey, Owen Shanahan, Ruairí Hurley (Sarsfields), Mark O’Dwyer, Ruairí Cummins (St Colman’s), PJ O’Donovan (St Colmcille’s), *Cillian Egan, Daniel Blake, Ronan Blake (Whitechurch).

Management: Tony Wall, Traolach Martin, Darragh O’Callaghan.

Prospects: With eight players who were inolved in their last Harty Cup campaign, this team is loaded with talent, including Mikey Finn, Eoin O’Leary, Shane Kingston, Eoin Downey and more.

They’ve a tough opening assignment, away to a Midleton CBS squad with their own crop of brilliant hurlers.

Midleton beat the city outfit by five points two years ago in the Dean Ryan Cup quarter-final.

MIDLETON CBS

The Imokilly academy of excellence.

Brian Corcoran (Erin’s Own), Donal Óg Cusack (Cloyne), Diarmuid O’Sullivan (Cloyne), Mickey O’Connell (Midleton), Joe Deane (Killeagh), Conor Lehane (Midleton), and more all came through the CBS corridors.

CBS, in 2019, brought an end to Cork’s Harty Cup drought, lifting their first title since Paudie O’Sullivan captained them to glory in 2006.

Midleton are back-boned by All-Ireland winners, most notably Timmy Wilks (Cobh), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), and Jack Leahy (Kiltha Óg).

They can also call on 2020 Cork minor full-back Ciarmhac Smyth, from Midleton.

Having defeated CBC in Dean Ryan two years ago, the Imokilly school will be full of confidence to do so again.

However, Eoin Downey and Eoghan Kirby, over-age for the Dean Ryan, but available for the Harty Cup, could be the difference.

Achievements: White Cup (U15A), five-time winners: 1964, ‘85, ‘88, ‘92, 2013. Dean Ryan Cup (U16.5A), seven-time winners: 1940, ‘48, ‘49, ‘86, ‘89, 2014, 2015. Dr Harty Cup (U19A), four-time winners: 1988, 1995, ‘06, ‘19.

Last five years in the Harty Cup: 2015-‘16: Group stage; 2016-‘17: Semi-finalist; 2017-‘18: Runners-up; 2018-‘19: Winners; 2019-‘20: Semi-finalist.

Harty Cup pathway: First up is a tough test against Christians, with the losers out two weeks later against Blackwater or St Colman’s, with the winner through to the quarter-final in January.

Midleton beat Christians 2-12 to 0-14 in the Harty final in 2019, when the city side got their revenge in the semi-final the season after.

Midleton don’t have any survivors from the group that played the most recent meeting.

Marque player: Jack Leahy (Kiltha Óg/Dungourney): Cork minor All-Ireland winner last summer and hurler of the year.

Cork’s Jack Leahy celebrates scoring a goal against Limerick. He'll be a key player for Midleton CBS this winter. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Dr Harty Cup panel: Adam Rooney, Daniel Murnane, David Joseph (Carrigtwohill), Dylan Costine (Cloyne), Timmy Wilk (Cobh), Shane Irwin (Erin’s Own), Conor O’Leary, Michael Wall, Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s), Callum Martin, Cathal Leahy, David Buckley, George Walsh Wallace, Jamie Fogarty (Killeagh), Jack Leahy, John Ahern, Lachlan Greig, (Kiltha Óg), Diarmuid Healy, Tom Savage (Lisgoold), Ciarmhac Smyth, Darragh Codd, Darragh McCarthy, Tiernan Roche (Midleton).

Management: Eamonn O’Neill, Allen Keniry, Cathal Murphy, Cathal Ó Laochdha.

Prospects: A win will propel Midleton into the quarter-final but they will have a second chance against St Colman’s or Blackwater of Lismore if beaten.

A semi-final appearance for a young side would be a good year’s hurling and they’ve made the last four in each campaign since 2016-‘17.

GAELCHOLÁISTE MHUIRE AN MHAINISTIR THUAIDH

Cork’s most successful Harty Cup school, with 19 successes, though all were won when it was one school.

Donal O’Grady (St Finbarr’s), Tomás Mulcahy (Glen Rovers), Teddy McCarthy (Sarsfields), Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (Na Piarsaigh), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), and Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) have all worn the famous blue-and-white jersey.

The school hasn’t won the Harty Cup since 1994, but in recent years has made steady progress. The Irish arm of the school, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, reached the Dean Ryan Cup final in 2013 and most of those hurlers helped them to a Harty Cup quarter-final two years later, when only a point separated them and eventual champions, Thurles CBS.

They reached the quarter-final in 2019 as well, and the amalgamation of both the English and Irish arms, as one team for the first time since the mid-1990s, helped them land the Corn Réamoinn Uí Ógáin U15 B hurling championship. The transfer of Eoin O’Leary to CBC was a blow for their Harty chances.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh can still call on Donagh Ó Cochláin, Scott Ó Croinín, and Micheál Ó Rinn (Glen Rovers) and Micheal Ó Maoláin (Teampall Geal) from the last Harty Cup squad.

Achievements: Corn Réamoinn Uí Ógáin (U15B), two-time winners: 2014-15 and 2018-19. White Cup (U15A), six-time winners: 1973, ‘75, ‘77, ‘84, ‘89, ‘94. Dean Ryan Cup (U16.5A), 10-time winners: 1958, ‘59, ‘71, ‘75, ‘78, ‘80, ‘81, ‘84, ‘85, 1990.

Dr Harty Cup (U19A): 19-time winners: 1919, 1929, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1937, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1955, 1960, 1961, 1970, 1980, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1994.

Last five years in the Harty Cup: 2015-16: Group stage; 2016-17: Group stage; 2017-‘18: Quarter-finalist; 2018-‘19: Group stage; 2019-‘20: Groups stage.

Harty Cup pathway: With a bye in the first round, the team aren’t actually in action until Wednesday, November 24, against the losers of Ardscoil Rís and Nenagh CBS. The quarter-finals take place in January.

Marque player: Micheal Ó Maoláin (Teampall Geal), Cork minor in 2020 and All-Ireland-winning U20 last summer.

Whitechuch and Seandún hurler Michael Mullins will be vital for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh. Picture: Denis Boyle

Dr Harty Cup Panel: (* Played Harty games in the 2019/20 season): *Donagh O Cochláin, *Scott O Croinin, Seán Ó Croinin, Ben Ó Conaill, *Micheál Ó Rinn, Johnathan Ó Ciarbhán, Ciaran Mac Uidhir, Eoghan Ó Súilleabháin (Glen Rovers), Micheál Ó Síocháin, Liam O Drisceoil, Eoin Ó Cionnaith, Cian Ó hÓgáin, Seán Ó Dúnaigh, Ryan Ó Loinsigh, Seán Ó Scanláin, Lucás Ó Síocháin, Cian Ó hUiginn, Seán Pól Cúc, Seán Ó Súilleabháin, Alex Ó Loinsigh, Salim Ó Dálaigh, Seán Ó Súilleabháin, Baruch Ó Dubhuir Ó hArrachtain, Padraig Hosford, Dylan Ó Súilleabháin, Ross Ó Súilleabháin (Na Piarsaigh), Kane O Murchu, Daithi De Butléir, Kyle Ó Conchúir, Aouit Navamin (St. Vincents), *Micheal Ó Maoláin (Teampall Geal), Colm Ó Riagáin (Cnocán Na Biolraí).

Management: Stiofán Ó hUiginn, Eoin Ó Síocháin, Pádraic Ó hÓgáin.

Prospects: Going in cold to a do-or-die last chance encounter against either Ardscoil Ris or Nenagh CBS won’t help.

This is still a very young team, with all bar three of the U15B-winning side still in fifth year. The Mon will need to be physically and mentally at 100% to be in with a chance. They will be up against it, against Nenagh CBS, beaten by Ardscoil Rís this week, who are always a big, strong team, with the majority of players in Leaving Cert.