Coffey seals semi spot for Cathedral Celtic win win over Hibernians in St Michael's Cup

Hibernians 3

Cathedral Celtic 4

(aet)

DAMIEN COFFEY'S dinking finish in extra time sealed a semi-final spot for Cathedral Celtic in the St. Michael’s Cup as they ran out 4-3 winners over Hibernians in what was a cracking quarter-final at Shanbally.

It was certainly an absorbing tie with both sides contributing towards making it a highly entertaining affair with some terrific goals – some of which were top drawer.

The tie burst into action immediately with Cathedral’s keeper Jordan O’Connor having to save from Roy Twomey’s low effort before Anthony Ntiu sees his cracking effort from a free kick cannon off the bar before going wide.

With the way both sides went at each other, it was no surprise to see the first goal scored on nine minutes when Hibs’ Canice Caffrey collects before turning to slam a low effort deep into the Cathedral net.

But, three minutes later, it was all square again when after Gary Ronayne spills from Cian Madden’s effort, Alex O’Sullivan was on hand to steer home.

But, the advantage was handed back to Hibs again when Gary Forde fed James Hayes to rifle home and make it 2-1 to Hibs on just 14 minutes.

And when Cathedral cleared from a corner, John Bourke was on hand, but his attempted effort to pick a spot from outside the box, never went according to plan.

After winning possession, Cathedral transitioned with Alex O’Sullivan getting a half chance only to fire feebly at Hibs’ Ronayne.

The Cathedral Celtic side that had a 4-3 victory over Hibernians after extra time in the quarter final of the St. Michael's Cup at Shanbally.

Jacob Moleli gets away with haste on the right hand side before cutting inside to force Jordan O’Connor into making a strong save from his rasping effort after coming in from an acute angle.

Cathedral got themselves right back into the contest again and it arrived in fortuitous circumstances when Anthony Ntiu’s rasping effort ricochets off Alex O’Sullivan before wrong-footing Gary Ronayne as it found its way into the corner - 2-2 on 40 minutes.

A quick response from Hibs sees Moleli picking out Roy Twomey who was denied a strike on goal by a timely intervention from Colin Farmer.

Farmer was denied himself moments later when his crisply struck effort was grabbed at the second time of asking by Ronayne.

Then, shortly before the break, Cian Madden almost found a way through, but his final effort was thwarted by a last minute intervention by Luke Mullins O’Keeffe.

After a lively start from both sides in the second period, John Bourke came so close when his dipping effort from a free kick sails agonisingly over.

Then, after Aaron Skillington’s corner was headed clear by Bourke, Michael Peters controlled while in a good position, but fails to keep his shot down from outside the box.

This was followed by a fine effort that whistled narrowly wide at the other end from Roy Twomey.

Hibernians captain Gary Prout (right) with Cathedral Celtic's Derek Heaphy, accompanied by referee Trevor Cotter.

What a goal we were treated to next.

Damien Coffey collected on the right hand side before looking up to unleash an unstoppable dipping effort that flashed over a helpless James O’Grady for a wonderful third to Cathedral on the hour.

The tie continued to ebb and flow after that until Hibs restored parity once again and what another cracking goal it was.

After being awarded a free kick around 25 yards out, Luke Mullins O’Keeffe rifled a magnificent effort that struck the inside of the upright before nestling deep in the Cathedral net to make it 3-3 on 77 minutes.

After Roy Twomey was sent off following his second yellow card on 78 minutes, Cathedral now had the numerical advantage, but it took the fifth minute of extra time before Hibs sealed certain victory when Coffey dinked over a helpless Hibs keeper to make it 4-3 in the end.

Hibernians: Gary Ronayne, Gary Forde, Aaron Hickey, Luke Mullins O’Keeffe, John Bourke, Gary Prout, Adam Carroll, Canice Caffrey, James Hayes, Roy Twomey and Jacob Moleli.

Subs: James O’Grady for Gary Ronayne (half-time),

Cathedral Celtic: Jordan O’Connor, Darren Horgan, Aaron Skillington, Luke O’Mahony, Colin Farmer, Derek Heaphy, Cian Madden, Michael Peters, Alex O’Sullivan, Anthony Ntiu and Morgan O’Connor.

Subs: Damien Coffey for Morgan O’Connor (55), Simon Deady for Alex O’Sullivan (73), Wadi Dridi for Darren Horgan (75), Shane Herlihy for Anthony Ntiu (89), Sebastian Donovan for Cian Madden (105).

Referee: Trevor Cotter.