Weldon names final 12-person squad of FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers

THREE Cork basketballers have been picked by Ireland senior women’s head coach James Weldon after he selected his final squad of 12 players for this week’s FIBA EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers.

The trio are Claire Melia, UCC Glanmire, Edel Thornton, Singleton's SuperValu Brunell and Grainne Dwyer, Fr Mathew's and all three are sure to play a huge part for Ireland in the tournament.

Connecticut born Maura Fitzpatrick, who plays with WBBL side Gloucester City Queens, is in line for her international debut, as is Trinity Meteors player Sarah Kenny.

Kenny has previously been capped at underage level and trained with the senior international squad prior to the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries.

Kenny is one of two Trinity Meteors players named in the squad, along with Dayna Finn.

DCU Mercy also have two representatives in the final 12, Hannah Thornton and Rachel Huijsdens, as do Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics - Sorcha Tiernan and Áine O’Connor.

Head coach James Weldon said: “Our final team selection, we feel, gives us that balance of continuity and experience needed as we face into this round of the FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers.

“We look forward to the support of the home crowd as we undertake this challenging journey at the elite level of European basketball competition. It’s a chapter that the players and management are excited is being undertaken.

"We are all determined to continue moving this process along, while recognising that it may take time to adjust to this level, but we all are resolute that we will continue to give it our all”, Weldon added.

Ireland’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers begin on Thursday, when the team faces the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Grainne Dwyer of Fr. Mathews in action against Singleton's SuperValu Brunell

They return to the National Basketball Arena on Sunday to play Czech Republic. Tickets for Ireland’s game with the Czech Republic can be purchased online

Ireland senior women’s 12-person squad:

Anna Kelly (Spirou Ladies Charleroi), Áine O’Connor (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics), Claire Melia (The Address UCC Glanmire), Dayna Finn (Trinity Meteors), Edel Thornton (Singleton SuperValu Brunell), Gráinne Dwyer (Fr. Mathews), Hannah Thornton (DCU Mercy), Maura Fitzpatrick (Gloucester City Queens), Michelle Clarke (Killester), Rachel Huijsdens (DCU Mercy).