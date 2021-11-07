PSHC: Patrick Horgan plays a starring role as Glen Rovers reach final

Glen Rovers 1-17

Sarsfields 0-18

Patrick Horgan scored 1-11 as Glen Rovers prevailed in a keenly-contested Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC semi-final against Sarsfields at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Cleared to play after a successful hearing in the wake of his sending-off in the quarter-final against Imokilly, Horgan was his usual talismanic self for the northsiders, who will face Midleton in a repeat of the 1991 final on November 21.

The Cork captain scored the game’s final three points, two from frees, after a Sarsfields surge looked to have given them the edge in a game that swung to and fro all through. While the Riverstown side might have snatched a draw before Horgan’s injury-time clincher, poor shooting and over-elaboration were costly.

Despite playing into the wind, Sars had a great start as they got the game’s first three points. The impressive Jack O’Connor got two of those while Daniel Hogan’s good defending from the front was emblematic of the collective effort from the Riverstown side.

While Dean Brosnan, set up by Adam O’Donovan, got the Glen off the mark, Sars could and should have moved five points clear on seven minutes as an O’Connor ball went all the way through to Luke Hackett but Cathal Egan saved well from his early shot.

After Cian Darcy made it 0-4 to 0-1, the Glen had a goal opportunity at the other end, with Alan Kennedy having to save from Patrick Horgan, who pointed the subsequent 65.

Jack O’Connor’s pace was a valuable asset for Sars, shown to good effect as he made it 0-5 to 0-2 before a Horgan free cut the deficit before the water break and the Glen picked up the momentum when action resumed.

They hit three in a row, two from Horgan and one by Simon Kennefick after Craig Leahy had blocked a goalbound Horgan shot, put them in the lead for the first time. However, the hardworking Darcy was a constant force for Sars at midfield and both he and O’Connor had good individual points as they responded well to lead at half-time, Aaron Myers free putting them 0-8 to 0-7 in front.

The impetus would continue to oscillate between the teams though and what proved to be the only goal came in the nascent stages of the second half. Kennefick, so often a willing outlet in attack for the Glen, played a key role as his lay-off brought possession to Horgan and he held off William Kearney before crashing a shot past the stranded Alan Kennedy.

It put them two in front but once again Sars came back, two Myers frees levelling before Luke Hackett put them back in front.

Adam O’Donovan was increasingly influential in midfield and, after Dean Brosnan levelled for the fifth time, he put the Glen back in front though it could have been a fleeting lead had O’Connor’s fizzing shot after a knifing run gone just inside rather than just outside the post.

Killian Murphy and Myers had points in the wake of that to make it 0-13 to 1-9 but the Glen had the upper hand again by the water break thanks to Horgan and Kennefick.

When the final quarter began, Eoin Downey’s well-delivered pass led to Horgan’s eighth point of the day and a three-point lead, seemingly set to push on but there were more twists.

Three Myers frees and a point from sub Ben Nodwell’s first touch meant it was level again with seven minutes of normal time left, 0-17 to 1-14, and O’Connor grabbed his fifth from a Killian Murphy sideline cut.

It proved to be Sars’ last score, though, as the Glen dug deep to reel off the final three points and set up the decider against Midleton.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan 1-11 (0-5f, 0-1 65), D Brosnan, S Kennefick 0-2 each, C Dorris, A O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers 0-8 (0-5f), J O’Connor 0-5, C Darcy 0-2, K Murphy, L Hackett, B Nodwell 0-1 each.

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; A Lynch, S McDonnell, D Dooling; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; A O’Donovan, D Noonan; D Brosnan, L Horgan, L Coughlan; C Healy, P Horgan, S Kennefick.

Subs: C Dorris for Healy (47), E Murphy for Coughlan (57).

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; C O’Sullivan, W Kearney, C Leahy; E Murphy, C Roche, K Crowley; C Darcy, K Murphy; J O’Connor, D Kearney, J Sweeney; A Myers, D Hogan, L Hackett.

Subs: C McCarthy for Hogan (47), B Nodwell for Hackett (52).

Referee: D Kirwan (Éire Óg).