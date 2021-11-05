Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 21:25

Eoin O'Sullivan fires Sars past Mayfield into IAHC final

Sarsfields' second team now take on Castlemartyr or Cloughduv in the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship decider
Eoin O'Sullivan, Sarsfields, passes the sliotar away from Michael John Coffey, Mayfield, at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Andrew Horgan

Sarsfields 1-15 Mayfield 0-15

SARSFIELDS are through to the final of the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship as they edged past a spirited Mayfield side 1-15 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night.

Eoin O’Sullivan’s well-worked goal in the second half proved to be the difference between the sides as Sars' second team set up a meeting with the winners of the other semi-final taking place on Saturday afternoon between Castlemartyr and Cloughduv.

Sars grabbed the first point of the evening inside the first minute thanks to a sensational strike from James O’Leary on the turn as he headed away from goal.

But Mayfield, who had started the game the better side, responded well to that setback and they edged into the lead by the third minute with midfielder David O’Neill sending over two well-struck frees.

They ought to have been further ahead but they hit five wides inside the opening 13 minutes. Their rivals, on the other hand, had yet to register one by that juncture and scores from Ben Graham and Neil Fitzpatrick saw them reclaim the lead.

Mayfield would level terms by the first water break but they would only add three further scores - the pick of the bunch coming from Nicky Kelly - in the second quarter as the men from Glanmire took control of proceedings.

They would hit four wides before half time - Mayfield’s total would rise to six - but inspired by some excellent points from O’Leary and Shane O’Driscoll Sars would lead 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

The Mayfield management introduced Kevin Punch from the substitutes bench and he made an immediate impact, firing over the blackspot shortly after the restart.

But, despite their best efforts, they only managed to reduce the deficit to three points by the fourth quarter as Sars scored a crucial goal following a clever short free which was finished to the net by O’Sullivan.

Mayfield battled until the end and they almost snatched a leveller late on as David O’Neill blasted just over the bar instead of under it as Sars progress to the showpiece occasion.

Tadhg Óg Murphy, Sarsfields, contesting the dropping ball with David O'Neill, Mayfield. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Tadhg Óg Murphy, Sarsfields, contesting the dropping ball with David O'Neill, Mayfield. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Sarsfields: E O’Sullivan 1-5 (0-3 f), S O’Driscoll 0-3, J O’Leary 0-2, N Fitzpatrick, K Walsh, T Óg Murphy, C McCarthy, B Graham 0-1 each.

Mayfield: D O’Neill 0-6 (0-5 f), N Kelly 0-4 (0-1 f, 0-1 65), G Lehane, S Keegan, M J Coffey, K Punch, D Lucey 0-1 each.

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; N Fitzpatrick, E Gaffey, I Burke; K Walsh, G Gray, L Elliot; T Og Murphy, C McCarthy; S O’Driscoll, J O’Leary, D Walsh; E O’Sullivan, C Duggan, B Graham.

Subs: J Flannery for D Walsh (33), R O’Brien for J O’Leary (47), D Long for C McCarthy (53), J Kingston for S O’Driscoll (60).

MAYFIELD: D White; B O’Leary, D O’Donovan, S Crowley; G Lehane, S O’Donovan, R Lynch; D O’Neill, S Keegan; N Kelly, D Malone, M J Coffey; S Duggan, S Kelly, F McSweeney.

Subs: K Punch for B O’Leary (ht), A Lawlor for D Malone (47), T Horgan for F McSweeney (51), D Lucey for M J Coffey (53), P Condon for S Crowley (60).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea).

