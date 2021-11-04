Six Cork players in Ireland squad to take on Ronaldo's Portugal

JOHN Egan, Caoimhín Kelleher, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Adam Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene are included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Browne is back, following suspension, in Stephen Kenny's 26-man squad for the games on Thursday, November 11, at home to Portugal, and away to Luxembourg the Sunday after.

Captain Seamus Coleman has returned after he missed the October double-header against Azerbaijan and Qatar through injury, while West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby is also back from suspension.

Goalkeepers:

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders:

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders:

Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren).

Forwards:

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Cardiff City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).