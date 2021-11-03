Aaron Bolger re-signs with Cork City FC for 2022

CORK CITY have already begun their preparations for the 2022 season with the announcement of the contract extension of Aaron Bolger.

The midfielder, who joined the club in July, had initially signed a deal until the end of the 2021 season but has opted to extend his stay on Leeside.

Despite having an indifferent start at the club through injuries and suspensions, Bolger has become a key member of City’s squad and his extension will be seen as a signal of intent by the club for the forthcoming season.

The 21-year-old made eight appearances for the club and will be hoping to build on a positive end to this season next year.

Midfielder, Bolger,21, begun his career at Shamrock Rovers before moving to Championship side Cardiff City in 2019.

However Bolger failed to make a first-team appearance for the club and returned on loan to Rovers in August 2020.

He went on to make 11 appearances for Rovers’ B team in the First Division that season.

The former Republic of Ireland underage international spent the first half of this season on loan with Premier Division Longford Town before being released by Cardiff in the summer.

The midfielder told CorkCityFC.ie: “I am really enjoying my football at the moment. I feel that Colin is getting a lot out of me but I also feel like there is more to come from me.

"I want to have a good off-season and a good pre-season, and that will hopefully mean I am fitter and better going into next season.

Aaron Bolger of Cork City in action against Jack Doherty of Wexford during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Wexford at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“Playing in front of the fans in Turner’s Cross is unbelievable and I can’t wait to do it again next season.

"For us, as a group of players, it is fantastic to see the support we have been getting, even over the last few weeks when there wasn’t really anything to play for.

"The main aim for next season is to challenge for top spot in the league; that is what we all want.”

Colin Healy welcomed the news, with the City boss stating: “I had worked with Aaron before with the Ireland Under 19s with Tom Mohan, and I knew that he was a very good player when he came into the club.

"When I heard he was available, he was a guy I wanted to get in straight away.

"I think people can see he is a very good footballer, but I also think there is a lot more in him and hopefully everyone will see that next season.

“He wants to learn, he’s always asking questions and he trains really, really well.

"I am confident he will be an exciting player for us next season and he will only get better.”