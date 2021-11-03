McCarthy and Kelly bag braces for Village in big win over Temple in the AUL Premier clash

Village United 5 Temple United A 0

A BRACE each from James McCarthy and Tony Kelly earned Village United a 5-0 victory over Temple United in their Premier clash at Silverheights.

The extreme conditions made it difficult for the two teams but, Village’s finishing certainly came out on top over the 90 minutes nevertheless.

And they got off to a dream start when after Tony Kelly’s cross from the left was headed clear, Liam Miller pounced on the loose ball to unleash a dipping effort over Corcoran for the opener on four minutes.

Temple responded promptly and it took a fine tackle from Jonathon Buckley to deny Adam Ricken a goal-scoring opportunity.

And after Howard Coakley’s driving run ended with an effort that went wide, Anthony Kiniry’s final ball for the lurking Tony Kelly was just too high.

Temple’s Eric O’Halloran played it short inside to Cormac Murphy who found Steven Ricken with a pass – only to see Keith Ryan block out for a corner.

Minutes later; Adam Ricken nearly managed to poke home from close range, but Gavin Cummins smothered the danger in the nick of time.

Temple were in the game at this point with Adam Ricken heading narrowly wide from a corner kick, but became their own worst enemies when a cross from Liam Miller was helped into his own net by Sean Horgan on 32 minutes.

A chance fell for Village soon afterwards when after Tony Kelly fails to make contact inside the box, Anthony Kiniry was on hand, but just as he was about to pull the trigger, Stuart McSweeney produced an excellent tackle to save the day.

Then, just before the break, a terrific run by Keith Ryan ended when his low effort whistled past the upright.

With just four minutes into the second period, Village nosed further in front when James McCarthy beat the off-side trap and after getting the better of Corcoran, the ball bounces into the path of the supporting Tony Kelly who guided into an empty net – 3-0 to Village.

Village United's captain Colin Hickey with Temple United's Cormac Murphy, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Village added a fourth when Tony Kelly out-muscled his marker before making in-roads towards goal to slot past a helpless Corcoran - two minutes later.

Temple refused to be bowed and a terrific free-kick by Aaron Ricken was brilliantly tipped over by Gavin Cummins.

From the ensuing corner, the ball fell for Eric O’Halloran who tried to pick the bottom corner but fails to do so by inches.

Temple had a chance after that, but Steven Ricken fails to take advantage of an opportunity.

Another chance fell for Temple, but Adam Ricken could not manage to beat Cummins with a low effort.

It was certainly all over on 83 minutes when a neat through-ball reaches James McCarthy who slots home neatly to make it finally 5-0 to Village in the end.

Village United: Gavin Cummins, Keith Ryan, Liam Miller, Jonathon Buckley, Stephen Hackett, Stephen Long, Colin Hickey, Howie Coakley, Tony Kelly, Anthony Kiniry, James McCarthy.

Subs: Steven Thompson for Jonathon Buckley (55), Jamie Purcell for Colin Hickey (77), Kyle O’Donovan and Ayo Awofeso for Tony Kelly James McCarthy (85).

Temple United: Chris Corcoran, Aaron Ricken, Stuart McSweeney, Sean Horgan, Michael John O’Sullivan, Eric O’Halloran, Shane Ricken, Cormac Murphy, Adam Ricken, Steven Ricken, Martin Williams.

Sub: Eugene Carroll for Cormac Murphy (60).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.