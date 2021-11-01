Glen Boxing club to be a hive of activity as competitive boxing returns this weekend in Cork

THE Cork County Boxing Board will host the first Championships of the year 2021 on Saturday and Sunday next the 6th and 7th of November.

These Championships will cater only for Boy 1 and 2 and Girl 1 and 2 contestants.

The venue is the Glen Boxing club.

There will be no other Championships this year, and the remainder of the full program will not take place.

The Central Council of the IABA has directed this tournament.

Their purpose is to provide some action for this age group as the Covid pandemic prevented them from taking part, while all other age groups were facilitated in the Cork Championships, which took place in February 2020.

The full program of County Board Championships for all male and female athletes will be pencilled in for a date in February 2022.

The President of the County Board, Billy O Sullivan, has issued a very clear statement to all clubs, coaches and boxers in relation to the staging of this weekend's event.

O'Sullivan regrets that no spectators will be admitted into the hall and he made it clear that this Championships have nothing to do with the Glen BC or any member of their committee.

"The hall has been hired from the club and the Board wish to thank the Glen BC for facilitating the request," he said.

The new President explained these Championships are being run to facilitate our young athletes and provide them with an opportunity to compete at this level.

O Sullivan said that special medals and certificates would be presented over the weekend.

The weigh in for all boxers will take place at the Golden Golden BC in Churchfield on Saturday morning between 9.30 am and 11 am.

The Cork Board extends sincere thanks to John Morrisey and the Golden Gloves club for providing the facility.

Concluding his statement, the Board President reiterated that under no circumstances will family members of boxers be allowed in the hall and respectfully requested that the Cork boxing public refrain from attending on the day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday last IABA President Dom O'Rourke contacted Board Vice President Mick O'Brien from Serbia where he is attending the World Championships.

He informed O'Brien that he was in talks with a number of international teams to honour a commitment to hold an international at Cork's City Hall next year.

It is hoped that this international against top-class opposition will take place between mid-February and St Patrick's Day.

This international is being arranged in conjunction with the Cork Boxing Boxers Association's Golden Jubilee year.

This promise was made to founder member Tim O'Sullivan who has since passed away.

The other founder member of CEBC back in 1972 was Paddy "The Champ" Martin, the famed Glen international boxer.

His son Michael Martin, now Taoiseach, was the guest of honour at the homecoming of the Irish team from Tokyo 2020.

NOS Michael O'Brien, Stephen Hogan, Dan O'Connell (right), former referee and Secretary of the Cork County Boxing Board presenting Stephen Hogan with his County Championship medal following a 41 year wait. Also included, Michael O'Brien, President of the Cork County Boxing Board. Picture: Doug Minihane

The Taoiseach paid tribute to all Olympians and their sports. With boxing being very close to his heart; he was delighted to see the two medals , gold and bronze, brought home from this tournament.

To the delight of all in Irish amateur boxing, gold medal winner Kellie Harrington confirmed that she intended to remain in the amateur ranks and when asked her views on turning professional declared "once you go pro your gone and you fall off the face of the earth."

Elsewhere, the death took place last week of Stephen Hogan, a member of the Cork Ex Boxers Association.

Stephen was a northside character and loved by all and affectionately known as the wasseee.

This nickname was conferred on him by his colleagues in the Cork Docks, where he worked.

The name came about following a funny answer he gave to Bunny Carr, who hosted an RTÉ weekly Quiz show, Quicksilver, in the 1960s.

About five years ago, Gordon Joyce, the youngest man to ever win an Elite title at 16 years of age, was delivering coal to Stephen's home.

Stephen explained to Gordon that he won a County boxing title in the early 1970s, representing Fr Horgan's BC but never received his medal.

Around that time the County Championships took place at the Father O'Leary Hall on the Bandon Road.

Gordon notified the Cork County Board, and after all the years, the matter was resolved. Dan O'Connell, who was secretary of the Board back then, proudly presented the long-awaited medal to a delighted Stephen in the shadow of Shandon Steeple.

The Cork Ex-Boxers had a Guard of Honour at his recent funeral, and the sympathies of all Cork Boxing Associations was extended to his family.