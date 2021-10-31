PIFC: Cian Fleming and Shane Bennett on song for Aghada against Nemo

Aghada 1-12 Nemo Rangers 1-7

AGHADA progressed into a PIFC semi-final against Kanturk after seeing off Nemo Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Due to a waterlogged pitch in Cobh, this contest was moved to Páirc Uí Rinn and when the action got underway in soaking and wet conditions, Aghada grabbed the opening score after three minutes, a fine Cian Fleming effort from play as he kept his composure in the very difficult conditions.

After a good driving run, Shane Bennett then blasted the ball over the bar to extend the early Aghada advantage.

Things got even better from an Aghada point of view with eight minutes gone when, from an under-hit free by Danny Creedon which scrambled across the goalmouth, the ball was knocked home from close range by Fleming.

At the 10-minute mark, Nemo got the scoring in this encounter up and running. A pair of frees by Eddie Mangan and Jack Coogan was to get the city side off the mark.

Mangan added another two from play and from a free, with Bennett getting a neat point at the other end for Aghada, who led at the first half water break: 1-3 to 0-4.

Shane Bennett. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Coogan reduced the gap between the two sides down to just a point. Aghada responded in kind as following good build-up play and a well-worked move by Cork U20 Diarmuid Phelan, Kevin O’Hanlon maintained his composure and kicked the ball over the crossbar.

The inclement conditions were in full evidence on 25 minutes, as a Phelan attempt at a point was forced backward by the driving and strong gust of wind.

Aghada got another score through a familiar Cork football name in Pearse O’Neill slotted over for a score on 29 minutes of play.

The Nemo Rangers keeper Luke Towler was forced to make an impressive save to keep out a well-struck attempt on goal from Bennett.

Aghada got late opening half points courtesy of a free by Danny Creedon and a score from play by Bennett: 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time.

Aghada were full value for the five-point advantage, a considerable one given the weather, but Conor O’Donovan reduced the gap with an early second-half point for Nemo.

The city side were only a point behind with 39 minutes played on the clock, as a Kevin Fulignati strike ended up in the back of the net via a deflection.

Aghada responded with a much-needed point from Fleming from a placed ball on 40 minutes and this had developed into a tense and a tight affair in the unforgiving conditions: 1-8 to 1-6 at the second water break.

When the play resumed, Ian Nolan went close as he fired with a goal effort from a decent position. Aghada then got a cracker of a point from out wide through a curler by Fleming.

This was to be followed up by an impressive long-range point by Diarmuid Byrne. The momentum and tide was gradually going in the Aghada direction, with Bennett extending the Aghada lead back to five points as the game headed into the final 10 minutes.

Shane Martin missed a glorious goal chance for Nemo on 53 minutes before Fleming got another Aghada score from a free.

Aghada held on for what was a deserved victory.

Pearse O'Neill, Aghada, is tackled by Eric Dilloughrey, Nemo Rangers. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Scorers for Aghada: C Fleming (0-2 f) 1-4, S Bennett 0-4, D Byrne 0-2, P O’Neill, K O’Hanlon 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers: K Fulignati 1-0, J Coogan (0-2 f) 0-3, E Mangan (0-1 f) 0-2, C O’Donovan 0-1.

AGHADA: C O’Shea; J Tynan, J McDonnell, K O’Shea; T Hartnett, D Phelan, D Collins; M Russell, D Byrne; K O’Hanlon, D Creedon, A Berry; P O’Neill, S Bennett, C Fleming.

Subs: R Power for Tynan (31), J O’Donoghue for O’Shea (37), A O’Connell for Russell (46), E Leahy for Byrne (57).

NENMO RANGERS: L Towler; E Nation, M Hill, D Egan; E Dilloughrey, K O’Sullivan, J O’Donovan; K Fulignati, S Martin; A Browne, C Kiely, J Lyons; J Coogan, C O’Donovan, E Mangan.

Subs: I Nolan for Lyons (45), S Burke for Dilloughrey (52), A Greaney for Coogan (57).

Referee: Peter O’Leary(Cloughduv).