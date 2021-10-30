PIFC: Newmarket brush aside disappointing Naomh Abán

Newmarket 1-16 Naomh Abán 0-10

NEWMARKET were deserving victors over Naomh Abán to a one-sided Bon Secours Premier IFC quarter-final at Millstreet.

In simple terms, the encounter boiled down to Newmarket gaining a better return in attack. Their effort, so full of energy and invention, was clearly their best performance in the campaign to date and secured a place in the last four for the second consecutive season.

The Duhallow men set their stall from the outset on early points to Ryan O’Keeffe, John Ryan and Conor O’Keeffe. Naomh Abán waited to the 14th min to open their account per a Danny O Ceallaigh point from a placed ball.

However Newmarket applied their terms and conditions on the game, a well-organised defence saw Mikey Browne, Paudie Allen, TJ Brosnan and Bart Daly impress as were Michael Cottrell and Kevin O’Sullivan further up the field.

And the Newmarket attacking flair was too much to handle, Barry O’Connor and O’Keeffes adding points for Newmarket enjoy a 0-10 to 0-3 grip at the interval For a spell, Naomh Abán exerted an early influence to the second half as they played their way into contention on back to back pointed frees by Dermot Ó Ceallaigh.

However, Newmarket regained control and rose their efficiency levels to heights that the Gaeltacht side failed to reach.

That impressive process was driven by a solid cohesion across every line with Cottrell, Tim Murphy and O’Sullivan adding points. Though Naomh Abán responded on points to Dermot O Ceallaigh and Darragh Ó Laoire, Newmarket held a firm grip on the proceedings.

And the victors made the push for home on a cracking goal netted by Ryan O’Keeffe to put clear daylight between the sides. The rest of the contest proved purely academic, damage limitation for Naomh Abán who shot three late consolation points.

Newmarket's Tim Murphy and Naomh Abán's Conor O'Criodáin go high for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Newmarket: R O’Keeffe 1-4 (0-2 f), C O’Keeffe 0-4 (0-2 f), M Cottrell 0-2, J Ryan, TJ Brosnan, B O’Connor, C Browne, T Murphy, K O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: Dermot Ó Ceallaigh 0-4 f, D Ó Laoire 0-3, Danny Ó Ceallaigh 0-2 f, C Ó Criodáin 0-1.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; T J Brosnan, G Forde, B Daly; M Cottrell, T Murphy; K O’Sullivan, C Browne, B O'Connor; C O'Keeffe, R O'Keeffe, H Ryan.

Subs: D O’Keeffe for J Ryan (50), T J Bodie for T Murphy (53), J Hayes for M Cottrell (55), D Cottrell for TJ Brosnan (57).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Cathán, C Ó Deasúna, A Ó Catháin; E Ó Críodáin, T Ó hAilíosa, C de Ròiste; C Ó Críodáin, D Ó Loinsigh; D Ó Ceallaigh, P Ó Liathain, M Ó Liathain; D Ó Laoire, Danny Ó Ceallaigh, J MacGiolla Bhríde.

Subs: J Ó Mathuna for T Ó Cathán (h-t), A Ó Luasa for T Ó hAilíosa (46).

Referee: P O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers).