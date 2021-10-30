SAFC: Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh knock out Clyda Rovers

Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh 0-15 Clyda Rovers 0-11

AN inspired second-half display helped Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh past Clyda Rovers and into the SAFC semi-finals.

The Muskerry side were made to work for it all the way by Clyda. But gradually Béal Átha grew in momentum the longer the game progressed and they were very good value come the conclusion for their victory, based on their overall display.

Clyda commenced well though, with Conor Flanagan getting an early score, which was followed by a free from Eoin Walsh.

Béal Átha responded through a Donagh Seartan score, which was added to by Ó Loingsigh points to leave it 0-3 apiece between the teams after 11 minutes.

Clyda opened up a two-point advantage with twenty minutes played, as Flanagan and Mike Forde slotted over the bar.

The Gaeltacht side responded in kind through points by Ben and Liam Seartan, but it was Clyda that led 0-7 to 0-6 at half time.

Paudie Kissane was given a black card in the early stages of the second half, which proved to be crucial in the end as Béal Átha got five points in a row in the ten minutes he was off the pitch.

Aindreas Ó Coinceannain got a pair of well-taken pointed efforts from distance, which was added to be another Donagh Seartan effort.

Further scores by Liam Seartan, Leonard Ó Conchùir and Diarmuid Mac Tomáis saw the momentum well and truly with Béal Átha, who led 0-14 to the 0-9 of Clyda at the midway stage of the second half. Another Ó Loingsigh score was to then extend the advantage of the Gaeltacht club.

Eoin Walsh and Darragh Buckley both were to slot the ball over the crossbar for Clyda to reduce the deficit down to four points between the sides heading into second-half stoppage time, but their cause wasn’t helped as they were reduced to 14 men late on.

This was to be Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh’s day and they will hope very much to have a few more memorable outings to come over the coming weeks, as the Championship heads right into the business end of things.

Béal Átha will have no fears in the final four.

Nollaig O'Leary tackles Clyda's Garry Deane. Picture Denis Boyle

Scorers for Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh: D Seartan 0-4 (0-1 f), C Ó Loinsaigh 0-3, A Ó Coinceannáin (f), L Seartan, L Ó Conchúir 0-2 each, B Seartan (f), D MacTomáis 0-1.

Clyda Rovers: C Flanagan 0-5 (0-1 f), E Walsh 0-3 (0-2 f), D O’Callaghan, M Forde, D Buckley 0-1 each.

BÉAL ÁTHAN GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nuanáin; S Ó Tuama, M Ó Riordáin, L Ó Críodáin; A Ó Coinceannáin, C Ó Duinnín; D Seartan, L Seartan, A Ó Loinsaigh; B Seartan, L Ó Conchúir, C Ó Loinsigh.

Subs: D MacTomáis for L Shorten (42), N Ó Laoire for A Ó Loinsigh (55), D Ó Ceallacháin for B Shorten (60), S Ó Luasa for Ó Tuama (60).

CLYDA ROVERS: J O’Sullivan; A Walsh, B O’Connor, D Buckley; M Forde, P Kissane, C O’Sullivan; D Walsh, N Hanley; C. Kelly, P. Cronin, C Flanagan; E Walsh, D O’Callaghan, C O’Reilly.

Subs: G Deane for O’Reilly (38), F O’Shea for Kelly (43).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).