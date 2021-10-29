Cork MMA fighter John Mitchell puts unbeaten record on the line

Cork MMA fighter John Mitchell will be putting his 100% professional record on the line on Friday evening when he takes on Ntelis Konstantinos at UAE Warriors 24.

The lightweight match-up will take place in Abu Dhabi and it will be the final event in the UAE before the country hosts UFC 267.

The fight is just one in a stacked line up which is due to start at 3pm Irish time and the event is live on UFC Fight Pass. Mitchell – who turned professional in 2019 - will be going into the fight holding an undefeated 3-0 record.

His career began in October 2019 when he defeated Eric Nolan at Cage Warriors 110 at Neptune Stadium. His first professional victory was a unanimous decision in front of a sold-out home crowd.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Mitchell moved to Dubai to improve as a fighter. In the Middle East, he trained daily in intense heat with some of the sport’s biggest stars such as Conor McGregor in July 2020.

Mitchell return to the octogen in September 2020 and he beat Alan Brykalski by submission in the first round. The lightweight’s last fight was in June 2021, when he defeated Russian Arbi Emiev at UAE Warriors 20.

Friday’s fight will be Mitchell’s toughest yet as Ntelis Konstantinos has won four of his six wins via submission.

The Cork-man hopes to continue his 100% record on Friday evening, as he looks to become the first person from Leeside to get signed by Dana White and the UFC.

In a recent interview with MyMMANEWS, he gave an insight into his ambitions out in the Middle East.

“Since day one, it’s been to be the first Cork man in the UFC,” he said.

He also gave an insight into his move to the UAE and how training in the Middle East has changed him.

“My training has been amazing in Dubai. I feel like a completely different athlete and person since making the move. I believe I’m more then ready to take on elite competition now!”

Mitchell is hoping to follow in the foot-steps of a number of Irish MMA fighters who started out with organisations like Cage Warriors and then moved to the UFC.

The highest profile fighter who made the move is Conor McGregor, who began his career with Cage Warriors before signing for Dana White in 2013.