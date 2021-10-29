Cork LGFA: Kinsale face a tricky task as Bride Rovers battle Éire Óg

IT’S another busy weekend in Cork ladies club football with one final and six semi-finals all being played.

Tomorrow (3pm) Glanmire face Valley Rovers in the intermediate final at Brinny with the former hoping to make up for last year’s loss to Clonakilty as both bid to join the senior ranks.

The two Junior A finals are also on tomorrow as Douglas travel to Castlehaven and Naomh Abán are at home to Dohenys.

Sunday sees Mourneabbey take on Kinsale and Éire Óg face Bride Rovers in the Senior A semi-finals.

In the B semis, Inch Rovers are at home to Clonakilty and St Val’s will host Fermoy.

Glanmire against Valley Rovers is too close to call.

The Innishannon outfit will be backboned by the Kiely twins, Daire and Eimear, but they have plenty more talented players in their side.

Add in the likes of Michelle O’Regan, Laoise Collins, Lucy Callanan and Cliona O’Riordan and they will take some stopping.

Glanmire for their part will be led by Abbie O’Mahony, along with Shauna Muprhy, Kate Hannon, Ellen Twomey and Ellen Baker.

On Sunday Éire Óg will be aiming to go one step further than last year when they were beaten at this stage by Mourneabbey.

From Lisa Crowley, in goal out, they have strength in every line, which includes Cork stars Meabh Cahalane, Emma and Laura Cleary and Eimear Scally.

The Cleary sisters and Scally are going to be a handful for the Bride defence, which will be led by Grace Kearney. A teak-tough defender who has done it all she will relish the challenge of taking on Éire Óg.

In Katie Quirke, they have possibly one of the best forwards in the game at the moment.

It should be a close tie but Éire Óg should advance to the final where they will take on the winners of Mourneabbey and Kinsale.

In this one, Mourneabbey will be firm favourites to make it their eighth final in a row.

Kinsale won’t make it easy for them and the likes of Orla Finn, Faye Ahern and Sadhbh O’Leary will have to watch closely. Defensively Caoimhe O’Callaghan will lead their line.

But Mourneabbey should have too much for their visitors, backboned by the four O’Sullivan sisters, Meabh, Roisin, Doireann and Ciara. Add in Marie O’Callaghan, Brid O’Sullivan, Ellie Jack, Eimear Meaney and Aisling Cronin and they have strength all over the pitch.

At the end of play, expect Mourneabbey and Éire Óg to come through to face each other in the final.

In the Senior B semi-finals, Inch Rovers should get the better of Clon and Val’s will be expected to get the better of Fermoy.

SATURDAY

Intermediate final: Glanmire v Valley Rovers, Brinny 3pm.

Junior A championship semi-finals: Castlehaven v Douglas, 4.30pm; Dohenys v Naomh Aban, 1.30pm.

SUNDAY

Senior A championship semi-finals: Mourneabbey v Kinsale, 5pm; Éire Óg v Bride Rovers, 1pm.

Senior B championship semi-finals: Inch Rovers v Clonakilty, 12.30pm; St Val’s v Fermoy.