LGFA: U16 glory for Mourneabbey while O'Donovan Rossa land junior B title

A HECTIC weekend of Cork LGFA action saw Mourneabbey claim the U16 A title following a terrific battle with Glanmire.

The North Cork club underlined why their new generation of emerging talent has every intention of emulating their county and All-Ireland senior winning teams of recent years.

Glanmire were chasing a fourth consecutive U16 A title and tore into their opponents during the opening exchanges at Whitechurch. Glanmire led 1-2 to 0-0 after Sinead Hurley found the net before Mourneabbey finally got to grips with the occasion and difficult weather conditions.

13-year-old Laura Walsh scored two points in quick succession and added a goal for good measure to make it 2-8 to 1-4 after Hazel Murray had ended a barren Glanmire scoring drought. Mourneabbey had the benefit of a strengthening wind in the second half but withstood a sustained period of pressure in which their opponents twice rattled the woodwork.

A breakaway resulted in Lauren Finnegan gaining possession and firing home Mourneabbey’s third goal of an entertaining U16 A final. Admirably, Glanmire responded with a goal of their own as Megan Sheehan raised a green flag at the opposite end. Yet, the East Cork side couldn’t bridge a four-point gap and Mourneabbey ran out deserving 3-10 to 2-9 to claim the county title.

Megan Sheehan top-scored for the runners-up with (1-1) while Kate Fennessy (0-3), Sinead Hurley (1-1), Ava McCarthy and Hazel Murray (0-2) also contributed. It was Mourneabbey’s day, however, as Laura Walsh (1-5), Deirdre Cronin (1-3), Lauren Finnegan (1-1) and Clodagh Walsh (0-1) ensured the U16 A Cup returned to North Cork.

Valley Rovers and Araglen Desmonds Buí met in a Cork LGFA intermediate county championship semi-final replay at Brinny last Saturday.

The two sides couldn’t be separated the weekend before following a 1-10 to 1-10 draw and another entertaining game ensued. A pair of Julie Dennehy points got the visitors off to the best possible start until Valley’s hit back during a devastating spell.

Lucy Callanan and Cliona O’Riordan found the net and it was 2-2 to 0-4 prior to Araglen Desmonds Buí netting a goal of their own. Cork senior Shauna Kelly fired into the back of the net but once again, their opponents rallied to build a 2-5 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Araglen Desmonds Buí enjoyed the strong wind at their backs in the second period with Julie Dennehy and Beatrice Casey kicking some fine scores. Yet, Valley’s ability to retain possession and pick off important points saw Rovers edge 2-7 to 1-6 in front.

Araglen refused to accept defeat as Casey and Dennehy (two points) white flags made it a 1-point game, 2-7 to 1-9, heading towards the final whistle. The prospect of extra-time for the second time in as many games loomed large as the teams exchanged scores but a relieved Valley Rovers held on for a 2-10 to 1-10 victory.

Eimear Kiely (0-5), Daire Kiely (0-3), Lucy Callanan and Cliona O’Riordan (1-0 each), Michelle O’Regan and Laoise Collins (0-1 each) played pivotal roles in Valley’s victory. The reigning Cork JAFC champions’ reward for overcoming Araglen is a place in this year’s intermediate county decider against last year’s runners-up, Glanmire. What a county final that should be.

JUNIOR JOY

O’Donovan Rossa joined the junior A ranks following last Sunday’s 2021 Cork LGFA JBFC county final win over Watergrasshill. The West Cork club bounced back from last year’s county final loss to local rivals Castlehaven by emerging 1-15 to 1-7 winners at Bishopstown last Sunday afternoon.

“We knew we had to step things up after being beaten in last year’s county final,” O’Donovan Rossa manager Derek Tobin commented.

“The girls have been absolutely brilliant and worked really hard all year. All the work that has been done at underage within O’Donovan Rossa has come through and it is great to be a junior A club now.

“Watergrasshill were always going to be tough opposition for us and that’s the way it worked out. They are a big, physical side but have some very good players as well. Conditions weren’t great but we knew we were going to get a very good test and Watergrasshill didn’t disappoint.”

There are a plethora of Cork LGFA county championship matches down for decision next weekend including the senior semi-finals of Éire Óg versus Bride Rovers and Mourneabbey versus Kinsale. The last four of the JAFC also goes ahead next Saturday with Castlehaven and Douglas facing off on one side and Dohenys versus Naomh Abán in the other semi-final.