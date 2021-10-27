Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 13:35

MSL soccer: Corinthians to face Rockmount in FAI Intermediate Cup open draw

Passage’s Mark O’Sullivan is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring against Douglas Hall in their FAI Intermediate Cup second-round clash at Rockenham Park. Passage have been drawn away to fellow MSL side Everton in the third round. Picture: David Keane

Noel O’Sullivan

THE draw for the last 32 of the FAI Intermediate Cup third round took place in Dublin today and was streamlined live on the FAI’s Facebook page.

The tie of the round, from a Munster Senior League point of view, is the all premier division clash between College Corinthians and Rockmount at Castletreasure.

It’s a repeat of this season’s Keane Cup final, which Corinthians won — the only defeat the three-time Intermediate Cup winners have suffered all season.

It's is one of two all Munster Senior League clashes — the other being first division Everton’s home clash with Passage who have multiple cup winner Mark O’Sullivan in their side.

Elsewhere there were home clashes for Lakewood Athletic (v Cockhill Celtic), Carrigaline United (v Kilnamanagh), and Leeside (v Collinstown FC), while Mayfield United, Park United, Leeds, and Castleview will be on their travels against St Francis, Usher Celtic, Inchicore Athletic, and Lucan United respectively.

All games must be played by the week ending November 21.

FAI Intermediate Cup third round draw: Ardmore Rovers v Maynooth University Town; St Francis v Mayfield United; Everton v Passage; Lakewood Athletic v Cockhill Celtic; Bangor GGFC v Edenderry Town; Liffey Wanderers v St Mochta’s; Inchicore Athletic v Leeds; Bluebell United v Larkview Boys; Leeside v Collinstown FC; Carrigaline United v Kilnamangh; Usher Celtic v Park United; Bonagee United v Glenville

Malahide Utd v St Pat’s CYFC; College Corinthians v Rockmount; Lucan Utd v Castleview; Killester/Doneycarey v Templeogue United.

