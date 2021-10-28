Multi-talented Seamus Crowe is now fully focusedon his sports fitness business

PLAYING three codes at the age of 40 is not something you see often, however Galway man Seamus Crowe was playing soccer, hurling and football up until last month when a ruptured patella tendon and dislocated knee ended his playing career.

The founder of District health and fitness, Crowe recently spent 18 months in Cork setting up the fantastic facility at Silver Springs, and here he tells us about how hectic life is for the father of two former Wolves player.

“I set up District Health and Fitness in 2010 in Galway,” said Crowe.

"We have seen the business change in many ways since then while I have always reinvested heavily in the business to help us adapt to market demand.

"Thankfully, all the hard work and commitment has come to fruition.

“District Cork was opened in October 2018 after a substantial refurbishment of the existing building was carried out.

"My role in Cork was to design the layout of the centre and help get the business up and running.

"There is now a wonderful team in Cork which after Covid related closures are finally getting to show the true potential of the centre.

"We are all very excited with the future ahead for this business.

“Covid was tough on any business that was forced to close. We were only trading in Cork for around six months when we were forced to close the doors.

"Hopefully now we are out the other side and we can look forward to offering a professional and friendly service to our members.”

Pictured at at the District health & Fitness media launch were former Kerry footballer Darran O'Sullivan and Seamus Crowe, Owner of District

Crowe grew up in Menlo and it’s here that the most, in demand footballer in Ireland of his time developed a love for sport.

“I grew up in Menlo and played a lot of Hurling and football before soccer took over. After receiving offers from over 30 clubs in England and Scotland I signed with Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved over at 15.

"I enjoyed that period while also representing Ireland at underage and Amateur level.

"I stayed in the UK for about seven years before returning to play for Longford Town for a season before then going back to play GAA.

“I was delighted with my decision as I thoroughly enjoyed my time since I came back from the UK.

"I was also very lucky to have so much success. In 2006 I won a senior football Club All Ireland with Salthill Knocknacarra and won a junior hurling Club All Ireland with Menlo Emmets in 2007.

"I joined Athenry FC in 2007 and won 7/8 league titles and 7/8 Connaught Cups as a player and manager.

"I was still playing all three codes up until a month ago when I ruptured my patella tendon and dislocated my knee on the pitch so have now finally decided to retire.

"It’s never easy to hang up your boots but I’ve had a really enjoyable career, one that probably lasted a lot longer than expected for someone playing three codes.

“Having spent 18 months in Cork I am now based in Galway again but would never rule out a return to Cork.

"I am currently managing Athenry FC in Galway FA Junior Premier League so life is really busy. The gym and family life as well as sport occupies most of my time but I love it.

"I would always keep an eye on what’s going on in the LOI. The standard and facilities are improving each year which is fantastic to see.

“I think fitness should be a huge part of everyone’s life not just sports people.

"The mental health side of fitness is very understated and I feel the government should be doing more to highlight its benefits.

"Regarding players I definitely see a huge change in how players take care of themselves in all codes over the last seven or eight years.

"Sport and fitness routines are constantly evolving so you can see a lot more professionalism in both. And I hope to continue playing my part in developing this side of the game."