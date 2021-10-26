Glen manager Ian Lynam is happy with their form and the efforts of his players as they get set to face Sars in the semi-final of the PSHC

YOU find out about your players when they encounter adversity and Glen Rovers were certainly on the edge of tragedy after twenty-three minutes of their Co-op Superstores Premier SHC quarter final against Imokilly on Sunday.

With the scores tied at 1-6 apiece, the Glen lost their talisman, Patrick Horgan, to a harsh red card.

The way they responded to the potential fatal set back was a source of immense pride to their manager, Ian Lynam.

“I said it to the players at half time that I was extremely proud of them. But then, there was no point of being proud of them at half time, I needed to be proud of them at full time.

"It’s always tough when you lose a player but when you lose a player of Patrick’s stature it’s different. A lot of teams wouldn’t have come back from that.

“In fairness to the lads, they stuck at it, they stayed in the game, and they took their chances in the end when they got them.”

It was clear that the Glen players felt wronged by the dismissal of their talisman and in the immediate aftermath David Noonan, who played a blinder, and Dean Brosnan scored vital points while the Blackpool’s side defence were miserly in their play.

“We responded well to the red card. To go in at half time with a lead and to be turning around to play with the wind was huge and those two points were extremely important.

“Our backs were excellent and, even against Douglas, as bad and all as we were, the backs played reasonably well.

"Dave was outstanding after having a quiet game last time out against Newtown. He really stepped up today. He got a nasty injury coming towards the end of the game and we had to take him off and give him a few running repairs, but he wanted to go back on.

"There was no way he was staying off the field.”

Horgan’s loss robbed the Glen of their most potent attacking threat but in Simon Kennefick, they had somebody more than capable of filling the void.

“Simon had a rough old game to be fair to him because more often than not there was two men on him.

"There was one fella marking him and another guy standing in front of him, but he got two magnificent scores when we needed them most.”

After a slow start to the campaign, the Glen have been improving incrementally and Lynam is more than happy with his charges as they head into a final four clash against Sarsfields.

“Yeah, our form is improving game by game. We started very slow against Douglas, but we sat down after that, and we had a chat.

"Those players are a really proud bunch, and they knew that that performance wasn’t good enough. There was no finger pointing, we just said that we were going to knuckle down and now we’re getting better and better.”

Horgan’s dismissal seemed harsh at the time and Lynam confirmed that the Glen will be appealing his red card.

“Oh yeah, without a shadow of a doubt. I spoke with Patrick after the game and he said that he did nothing. I know him a long time and he’s not that type of player.”