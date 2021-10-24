Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 18:59

Seandún hold off Inniscarra in dramatic Cork senior camogie final

Cork ace Amy O'Connor hit two goals for the division in their first appearance in the decider in 27 years
Seandún celebrate capturing the senior camogie title following their 2-11 to 0-13 win over Inniscarra at Castle Road. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Linda Mellerick

Seandún 2-11 Inniscarra 0-13 

SEANDÚN are the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie champions after a pulsating final in Castle Road. 

There was high drama in the closing minutes with two penalties, first to Inniscarra, then to Seandún and both were saved. Had Inniscarra goaled it would have left just two points between the sides but Amy Lee stood tall. 

The ball went up the field, Seandún won a penalty. You’d imagine Seandún would put the ball over the bar to make it a six-point gap. Instead, Lee was called up to go for goal but Caoimhe Buckley denied her. 

Scarra came on the attack again and Claudia Keane and Niamh Dilworth hit points until a Nicole Crean free made it a four-point advantage and then the final whistle sounded.

Mairead O'Donovan, Cork County Camogie Board chair, presents the cup to Seandún captain Lauren Homan. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Playing against a strong wind, and squinting into the blinding sun in the first half, Inniscarra put seven, at times eight behind the ball. They’re very strong on the break and hit a strong patch after the first water break, with two points on the trot before Sinead Mills settled her side with an important point for Seandún. 

Seandún started well and aided by that forceful wind, they hit five on the bounce in response to a Joanne Casey free, through Crean (f), Amy O’Connor, Mills, Katlyn Hickey and Lauren Homan. 

They were spreading the ball well, although as the game wore on Inniscarra intercepted many of them. Scarra got to grips with the wind and picked up a lot of breaking ball. However, as their packed defence drove high ball out Seandún centre-back Niamh O’Leary was very strong and in the corner, Courtney O’Keeffe was tight and tenacious. 

Inniscarra’s needed to keep the gap low before getting the wind and it was working for them until Lauren Homan passed up the line to Amy O’Connor who rattled the net: 1-6 to 0-2 at the water break. Inniscarra won the second quarter. Joanne Casey (f) and Katie O’Mahony struck over two before Sinead Mills hit another settling point. Casey and Nicole Crean swapped points to make it 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

Katie O ’Mahony’s point straight after the restart added to by a Casey 45 left four between them. The pressure was now on Seandún as Inniscarra drove forward. 

Kathlyn Hickey and Michelle Murphy did trojan work around the middle of the field and Player of the Match Niamh O’Leary foiled, intercepted, and broke out with the ball time and again to alleviate the pressure. Inniscarra will rue five second-half wides. 

There were two points between the sides entering the final quarter. Susan Kate Brosnan added impetus for Seandún when introduced but Inniscarra were in the ascendancy and looked fresher. 

Their hard work was dashed when Amy O’Connor’s patience inside paid off, and she hit the net for the second time. 

The drama of the final quarter had the large crowd roaring on both sides. Two penalties, two saves, three points in injury time before referee Niall O’Neill signalled the end and the celebrations began.

Linda Mellerick with the Player of the Match, Niamh O'Leary. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor 2-1, N Crean 0-3 (f), L Homan 0-3 (0-1 f), S Mills 0-2, R De Faoite, K Hickey 0-1 each. 

Inniscarra: J Casey 0-8 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), K O’Mahony 0-2, A Sheehan, C Keane, N Dilworth 0-1 each.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s), C Ryan (Blackrock), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), N O’Leary (Brian Dillon’s), L McKeogh (Blackrock); N Crean (St Vincent's), K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (St Vincents, c), M Murphy (Blackrock), H Ryan (do); S Mills (Brian Dillon's), R De Faoite (Blackrock), A O’Connor (St Vincent's).

Subs: S K Brosnan (Brian Dillon's) for M Scannell (39), L O’Neill (Bishopstown) for L McKeogh (54), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh) for S Mills (61).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; A O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney; C Keane, E Looney, A Kavanagh; R O’Mahony, K O’Mahony; A McCarthy, R Quigley, A Sheehan; G O’Loughlin, J Casey, M Lyons.

Subs: J Burke for A McCarthy (h-t), N Dilworth for G O’Loughlin (38), L Desmond for R O’Mahony (52). 

Referee: N O’Neill (Midleton).

