Dromtarriffe bask in glory to better battling Millstreet in cracking Duhallow JAHC final

Dromtarriffe remain unbeaten in a divisional final, indeed, success breeds success as Dromtarriffe collected their third outright title in four years. 
Dromtarriffe thrilled to retain the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC Final after overcoming Millstreet at Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe 2-18

Millstreet 1-14 

THE John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup took a familiar route back to Dromtarriffe after overcoming Millstreet in a thrilling E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Duhallow JAHC Final in the presence of a large attendance at Banteer on Sunday.

On doing so, Dromtarriffe remain unbeaten in a divisional final, indeed, success breeds success as Dromtarriffe collected their third outright title in four years. 

Most of all, Dromtarriffe’s touch was excellent, their ability to get in hooks and blocks shunted Millstreet’s momentum.

In fairness, Millstreet remained honest and committed all through the hour but a combination of wasteful shooting and resolute defending from Dromtarriffe decided the outcome.

A nervous start by both sides, outsiders Millstreet, settled to gain four consecutive points from Darragh Cashman. 

Dromtarriffe captain Darren O'Connor raises aloft the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup after their victory in the Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant
Thomas Walsh, Luke O’Donoughue and Tomás Sheehan. Dromtarriffe found a new urgency, a long delivery from Seán Howard found man of the match Brandon Murphy to net, that score divided the sides at the interval Dromtarriffe leading 1-9 to 0-9..

And Dromtarriffe restarted the second half brightly, the workrate of Michael O’Brien, Darren O’Connor, Jack Murphy and sweeper Conor O’Callaghan particularly effective in defence as points from Howard, Gerry O’Sullivan and Evan Murphy extended their position.

At times, Millstreet’s shot selection was sloppy, hitting 14 wides over the hour but the challengers were right back in the hunt once Darragh Cashman split open the Dromtarriffe defence for a brilliant individual goal to narrow the arrears 1-14 to 1-12.

Dromtarriffe recovered with points to Howard and Brandon Murphy, though they were thankful to ‘keeper Dermot Cremin on foiling Neil Flahive and Millstreet failed to convert the resultant ’65.

During the latter stages, Dromtarriffe turned the screw, good work by Evan Murphy allowed substitute Daniel O’Keeffe net from close range.

Dromtarriffe man of the match Brandon Murphy receives his Award from Eamonn Tarrant in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow Junior Board after their victory in the Duhallow JAHC Final. Picture John Tarrant
Now Dromtarriffe held the scent of victory and closed out the game with points to Howard to allow team captain O’Connor lift the silverware and look ahead to a county quarter final clash against Ballinora.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: S Howard 0-7(0-4f), B Murphy (1-3), E Murphy (0-4), D O’Keeffe (1-0), G O’Sullivan, T Howard, C O’Callaghan, K Cremin 0-1 each.

Millstreet: T Sheehan 0-5 (0-3f), D Cashman (1-2), M Vaughan (0-2), N Flahive (0-2), L O’Donoughue (sideline), D Kiely, T Walsh 0-1 each.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, M O’Brien, D O’Connor; C Cremin, J Murphy, M O’Gorman; S Howard, K Cremin; G O’Sullivan, S Coyne, E Murphy, B Murphy, T Howard, C O’Callaghan. Subs. S Aherne for E Murphy (50 inj), D O’Keeffe for G O’Sullivan (52).

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; B O’Connor, A Murphy, T Healy; L O’Donoughue, M Ellis, P Sheehan; D Cashman, T Sheehan; D Kiely, M Vaughan, D Buckley; T Walsh, N Flahive, C O’Leary. Sub.

E Sheahan for D Buckley (40), F Corcoran for C O’Leary (59), E O’Mahony for D Kiely (59).

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk).

