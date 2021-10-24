Premier SHC: Blackrock knock out Douglas in a game packed with incident

Blackrock 3-16 Douglas 1-12

CHAMPIONS Blackrock made it through to the semi-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Cork PSHC as Douglas were seen off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Ten points separated the sides at the end, with Blackrock pushing clear in the period after half-time, but two key incidents coming up to the break put them in command.

The pivotal incidents arrived in quick succession. First, Alan Connolly scored a Blackrock goal in the 30th minute, finishing well, but Douglas were aggrieved that the turnover had come from an illegal frontal challenge on Mark Harrington by Shane O’Keeffe.

Blackrock's Shane O'Keeffe runs into Douglas' Mark Harrington just before the first goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Then, as Douglas sought to conjure an immediate response, Eoin Dolan was fouled for a free but, before Shane Kingston converted that, Brian Hartnett was sent off following an altercation.

Kingston’s free left two in it at half-time and Brian Turnbull halved that deficit in the opening minute of the second half, but Blackrock were in the ascendancy. Mark O’Keeffe, impressive throughout, had to be content with a point when a goal might have accrued, but Cotter and Connolly added further scores to put them four in front.

Turnbull replied but Blackrock struck for a second goal in the 35th minute, Connolly the man to find the net again, with Cotter having done well to feed him. A Connolly free from distance and a good Stephen Murphy score opened up an eight-point advantage, 2-11 to 0-9.

Kingston and Alan Cadogan replied for Douglas while Eoin Cadogan’s marauding run just before the break ended with a goal attempt finding the side-netting.

Douglas' Mark O'Connor is tackled by Blackrock's Cathal McCormack. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Two points from O’Halloran sandwiched one by the excellent Niall Cashman when action resumed and Blackrock never looked like coughing up their advantage thereafter. An outstanding defence, led by the impeccable Garry Norberg, was breached when Turnbull netted a late Douglas goal but Blackrock added a third green flag when Cotter netted at the death.

As with their final group game against St Finbarr’s, the Rockies were good when they had to be but there is still room for improvement from them and some of their second-half shooting with the wind was wasteful, albeit not fatal.

In the early stages of the game, it was Douglas – who had won all of their group matches who were lacking in accuracy, with four wides shot in the first seven minutes. They began to get a handle on proceedings, though, and four consecutive points between the ninth minute and the water-break on 18 had them 0-5 to 0-2 in front, with Mark O’Connor on target twice while Brian Hartnett and Alan Cadogan had good scores, too.

Alan Connolly got off the mark from a free when the action resumed after Niall Cashman had been fouled as he made a foray forward buy, while Douglas goalkeeper Donal Maher did have to save a speculative Mark O’Keeffe shot, they still looked relatively comfortable after wing-back Cillian O’Donovan’s long-range effort made it 0-6 to 0-3 on 22.

There was a growing needle in the game by this stage, with referee Cathal McAllister having to issue yellow cards. Blackrock were improving in attack too and Michael O’Halloran was instrumental in them drawing level by the 28th minute, with Shane O’Keeffe tying matters.

Connolly’s first goal put Blackrock into a lead that they would not relinquish, with the second one putting real daylight between the sides and they will face into the semi-finals in confidence.

Douglas' Eoin Cadogan shows his disappointment after. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly 2-3 (0-3f), R Cotter 1-2, M O’Halloran 0-4, S O’Keeffe, M O’Keeffe 0-2 each, N Cashman, S Murphy, J O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Douglas: B Turnbull 1-2, S Kington 0-4 (0-3f), M O’Connor, A Cadogan 0-2 each, B Hartnett, C O’Donovan 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; J Ryan, G Norberg, C O’Brien; J Cashman, C Cormack, N Cashman; S Murphy, D Meaney; M O’Halloran, S O’Keeffe, M O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Connolly, R Cotter.

Subs: T Deasy for Connolly (40-41, temporary), A O’Callaghan for M O’Keeffe (48), K O’Keeffe for Murphy (51), D O’Farrell for J Cashman (52).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; C Kingston, D Murphy, M Howell; E Cadogan, M Harrington, C O’Donovan; S Moylan, M O’Connor; E Dolan, A Cadogan, B Hartnett; B Turnbull, S Kingston, S Donegan.

Subs: D Harte for Donegan (half-time), N Hartnett for A Cadogan (44), J Harte for Dolan (54).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).