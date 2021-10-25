AUL: St John Bosco’s pull off an AOH Cup upset at South Coast Athletic

South Coast Athletic 1 St John Bosco’s B 1

(Bosco’s won 5-4 on pens after extra time)

SECOND Division side St John Bosco’s B created a giant-killing act when they ousted Premier A side South Coast Athletic from the AOH Cup after a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory following a 1-1 draw over extra time in their second-round clash at Shanbally.

In difficult conditions, both sides started with a spring to their step with Simon Doyle having to put his body firmly behind a forceful effort from distance by Michael Keohane before Bryan Murphy fired over while in a good position from Eoin Curry’s pass.

When Ryan French did well to get away from his marker on the left flank he forced Shane Coleman to knock the ball out for a corner and deny a dangerous cross from reaching the box. Barry Fitzgerald picked out Ciaran Denihan who forced Doyle to save with his feet from his stinging low effort.

Then, when South Coast failed to clear from a corner, Niall Walsh gathered possession before lifting a cross over for Eoin Sweeney who looped his header narrowly over.

Play shifted to the other end, with South Coast engineering a good chance after Evan Barry found Eoin Curry on the right, but from the winger’s cross, Ryan French failed to keep his header on target while unattended.

It was back to the other end promptly with Eric Costigan producing a fine run before feeding possession inside to Mark Hourighan, whose turn and strike went narrowly over.

With just minutes into the second period, James Lordan had a chance to pick out the run of Ciaran Denihan, but could not manufacture a pass accurate enough to make it happen.

But, what a chance fell for South Coast’s Eoin Curry when a back pass came up short which allowed him to pounce, but he couldn’t beat the Boscos goalkeeper.

South Coast were going through a good period at this stage with Bryan Murphy failing to make proper contact with the ball near the edge of the box.

Once again, Murphy’s miscued effort shortly afterwards actually fell into the path of French, who slammed the ball into the side-netting to waste a decent chance.

On 75 minutes, Murphy made up for his earlier missed chances when he was on hand to steer his side’s opener to the net after the Bosco’s defence failed to clear their lines.

Bosco’s bounced back, with Eoin Sweeney pouncing to slam home the equaliser and force the game into extra time.

And when extra time failed to produce a winner, Bosco’s were more accurate in the penalty shoot-out after running out 6-5 winners in the end.

South Coast Athletic captain Evan Barry (right) with St John Boscos B's captain Ciaran Denihan, accompanied by referee Trevor Cotter. Picture: Barry Peelo.

SOUTH COAST: Simon Doyle, Aaron Buckley, Shane Whelan, Dean Cronin, Graham Murphy, Evan Barry, Bryan Murphy, Ryan French, Eoin Curry, John Butler and Mosis Ganizelli.

Subs: Dylan Histon for John Butler (55), Cameron Chudihy for Mosis Ganizelli (73), Cian Long for 85).

BOSCO’S: Shane Coleman, Gary McAuliffe, Niall Walsh, Sean Corcoran, Eric Costigan, Barry Fitzgerald, Michael Keohane, James Lordan, Mark Hourighan, Ciaran Denihan and Eoin Sweeney.

Subs: Rob Troy and Calvin Buckley for Eric Costigan and Mark Hourighan (75).

Referee: Trevor Cotter.