Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 19:20

IAHC: Dream display for Cloughduv in awful conditions to demolish Aghabullogue

Muskerry derby was expected to be a close affair but instead Cloughduv won by 20 points
IAHC: Dream display for Cloughduv in awful conditions to demolish Aghabullogue

Cloughduv's Brian Verling was in top form against Aghabullogue. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kevin Murphy

Cloughduv 2-21 Aghabullogue 0-7 

CLOUGHDUV stormed through to the semi-final of the Co Op Superstores IAHC after playing some superb hurling in atrocious conditions at Ovens. 

In truth, there was only one team in this game as Aghabullogue failed to fire and trailed by 2-11 to 0-4 at halftime.

A whirlwind start by Cloughduv set the tone here with brothers Mark and Brian Verling clipping over placed efforts before Mark Walsh added a fine point from play in the opening minutes. Walsh clipped over another beautiful score as his side made the most of playing with the elements. Walsh is a pacy player and he burst inside the cover before putting through Brian Verling for a brilliant goal after nine minutes. 

A shellshocked Aghbullogue eventually opened their account from a Patrick Finnegan free. Cloughduv were still playing all the hurling and points from Brian Verling (free) and a superb effort from midfielder Aidan Murphy ensured they led by eight points, 1-6 to 0-1 at the first water break.

Aghbullogue then suffered a significant blow following the dismissal of their fullback Sean O’Sullivan for an off-the-ball incident. A brace from Brian Verling was followed by a scrambling goal from their hard-working midfielder Aidan Murphy who scrambled to the net. Aghabullogue’s Shane Tarrant landed a couple of frees to keep his side ticking over against the driving wind and rain. Cloughduv continued to power forward with Brian Verling landing a superb point to ensure his side enjoyed a commanding 13-point lead at the break.

On resumption, Aghabullogue’s Patrick Finnegan landed a super point before Cloughduv replied with points from Mark Verling and a magnificent point from the marauding Eoghan Clifford. Mark Walsh clipped over another from play and a tap over penalty from Mark Verling ended this game as a contest before the second water break.

This game petered out in the closing quarter but Cloughduv kept the scoreboard ticking over with Mark Verling landing a couple before his brother landed another great score to finish off an excellent team move. 

It was one of those days for Aghbullogue who will be bitterly disappointed with this performance in a local derby. Cloughduv finished off the game in great style with substitutes Kevin Walsh and Stephen Donoghue finishing out the game with scores to complete a great team performance.

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Verling 1-7 (0-4 f), M Verling 0-7 (0-1 f, 0-1 pen), A Murphy 1-1, M Walsh 0-2, E Clifford, O Ó Driscoll, K Walsh, S O Donoghue 0-1.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: S Tarrant 0-5 (0-4 f), P Finnegan 0-2 (0-1 f).

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; L Kelleher, P Buckley, M Dunne; C O’Driscoll, A Twomey, E Curzon; A Murphy, S Curzon; M Verling, O Ó Driscoll, W Ahern; B Verling, E Clifford, M Walsh. 

Subs: E Moynihan for E Clifford (45), J Kelleher for B Verling (50), S Donoghue for S Curzon (50), K Walsh for O Ó Driscoll, C Canty for W Ahern (55).

AGHABULLOGUE: F Foley; D Quinlan, S O’Sullivan, J Corkery; N Barry Murphy, P Ring, T Corkery; M Dennehy, S Tarrant, C Furey, D Rooney, M Bradley, L Casey, P Finnegan, I Barry Murphy. 

Subs: B Dineen for J Corkery ( 15, inj), J Murphy for D Rooney (35), D O’Connell for P Ring (45), P O’Sullivan for M Bradley (45).

Referee: P Lyons (Bishopstown)

More in this section

Simon Zebo 19/10/2021 Simon Zebo returns to Ireland rugby squad for the first time since 2017
Search on for new Cork camogie manager as Rebels pick up 10 All-Star nominations Search on for new Cork camogie manager as Rebels pick up 10 All-Star nominations
Bride Rovers footballers celebrate their third junior A championship win with victory over Cobh Bride Rovers footballers celebrate their third junior A championship win with victory over Cobh
iahccork gaa
Republic of Ireland v Sweden - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Cork soccer maestro Denise O'Sullivan cleared to return to Ireland squad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more