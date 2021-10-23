IAHC: Dream display for Cloughduv in awful conditions to demolish Aghabullogue

Cloughduv 2-21 Aghabullogue 0-7

CLOUGHDUV stormed through to the semi-final of the Co Op Superstores IAHC after playing some superb hurling in atrocious conditions at Ovens.

In truth, there was only one team in this game as Aghabullogue failed to fire and trailed by 2-11 to 0-4 at halftime.

A whirlwind start by Cloughduv set the tone here with brothers Mark and Brian Verling clipping over placed efforts before Mark Walsh added a fine point from play in the opening minutes. Walsh clipped over another beautiful score as his side made the most of playing with the elements. Walsh is a pacy player and he burst inside the cover before putting through Brian Verling for a brilliant goal after nine minutes.

A shellshocked Aghbullogue eventually opened their account from a Patrick Finnegan free. Cloughduv were still playing all the hurling and points from Brian Verling (free) and a superb effort from midfielder Aidan Murphy ensured they led by eight points, 1-6 to 0-1 at the first water break.

Aghbullogue then suffered a significant blow following the dismissal of their fullback Sean O’Sullivan for an off-the-ball incident. A brace from Brian Verling was followed by a scrambling goal from their hard-working midfielder Aidan Murphy who scrambled to the net. Aghabullogue’s Shane Tarrant landed a couple of frees to keep his side ticking over against the driving wind and rain. Cloughduv continued to power forward with Brian Verling landing a superb point to ensure his side enjoyed a commanding 13-point lead at the break.

On resumption, Aghabullogue’s Patrick Finnegan landed a super point before Cloughduv replied with points from Mark Verling and a magnificent point from the marauding Eoghan Clifford. Mark Walsh clipped over another from play and a tap over penalty from Mark Verling ended this game as a contest before the second water break.

This game petered out in the closing quarter but Cloughduv kept the scoreboard ticking over with Mark Verling landing a couple before his brother landed another great score to finish off an excellent team move.

It was one of those days for Aghbullogue who will be bitterly disappointed with this performance in a local derby. Cloughduv finished off the game in great style with substitutes Kevin Walsh and Stephen Donoghue finishing out the game with scores to complete a great team performance.

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Verling 1-7 (0-4 f), M Verling 0-7 (0-1 f, 0-1 pen), A Murphy 1-1, M Walsh 0-2, E Clifford, O Ó Driscoll, K Walsh, S O Donoghue 0-1.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: S Tarrant 0-5 (0-4 f), P Finnegan 0-2 (0-1 f).

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; L Kelleher, P Buckley, M Dunne; C O’Driscoll, A Twomey, E Curzon; A Murphy, S Curzon; M Verling, O Ó Driscoll, W Ahern; B Verling, E Clifford, M Walsh.

Subs: E Moynihan for E Clifford (45), J Kelleher for B Verling (50), S Donoghue for S Curzon (50), K Walsh for O Ó Driscoll, C Canty for W Ahern (55).

AGHABULLOGUE: F Foley; D Quinlan, S O’Sullivan, J Corkery; N Barry Murphy, P Ring, T Corkery; M Dennehy, S Tarrant, C Furey, D Rooney, M Bradley, L Casey, P Finnegan, I Barry Murphy.

Subs: B Dineen for J Corkery ( 15, inj), J Murphy for D Rooney (35), D O’Connell for P Ring (45), P O’Sullivan for M Bradley (45).

Referee: P Lyons (Bishopstown)