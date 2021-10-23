PSHC: Charleville relegate Carrigtwohill on penalties after an epic clash

Charleville 1-25 Carrigtwohill 2-22
(Charleville win 3-2 on penalties)
ON an afternoon full of drama in Fermoy, newly promoted Charleville held on to their PSHC status after an enthralling relegation play-off that had to be decided on penalties.
In a fantastic game where both teams gave of their all, the sides finished level 1-19 to 2-16 in regulation time. And with the rule stating there had to be a winner on the day, each side would take five penalties. The score was 3-2 to Charleville as Aaron Walsh Barry stood over Carrigtwohill’s fifth penalty. But Conor Reynolds saved brilliantly.
Charleville rightfully celebrated but it was a cruel exit for Carrigtwohill who certainly died with their boots on. This is their first time stepping down a grade since 2008, however, it would be fair to say every Carrigtwohill supporter was proud of their efforts.
Charleville led 0-10 to 1-3 at the first water-break, Liam Gosnell’s goal throwing Carrigtwohill a lifeline.
It drove the Imokilly side on, outscoring Charleville seven points to one to move ahead at half-time, 1-10 to 0-11.
James Mulcahy’s major at the start of the second-half put it up to the north Cork men who trailed at the second water-break, 2-14 to 1-15 - Conor Buckley grabbing the Charleville goal. They took the lead momentarily but needed a Darragh Fitzgibbon point to force extra-time.
Still tied at the end of the first period of extra-time, 2-19 to 1-22.
Carrigtwohill’s Sean Walsh and Mulcahy points then ensured deadlock after the 80 minutes plus.