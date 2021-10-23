PSHC: Charleville relegate Carrigtwohill on penalties after an epic clash

Charleville 1-25 Carrigtwohill 2-22

(Charleville win 3-2 on penalties)

ON an afternoon full of drama in Fermoy, newly promoted Charleville held on to their PSHC status after an enthralling relegation play-off that had to be decided on penalties.

In a fantastic game where both teams gave of their all, the sides finished level 1-19 to 2-16 in regulation time. And with the rule stating there had to be a winner on the day, each side would take five penalties. The score was 3-2 to Charleville as Aaron Walsh Barry stood over Carrigtwohill’s fifth penalty. But Conor Reynolds saved brilliantly.

Charleville rightfully celebrated but it was a cruel exit for Carrigtwohill who certainly died with their boots on. This is their first time stepping down a grade since 2008, however, it would be fair to say every Carrigtwohill supporter was proud of their efforts.

Charleville led 0-10 to 1-3 at the first water-break, Liam Gosnell’s goal throwing Carrigtwohill a lifeline.

It drove the Imokilly side on, outscoring Charleville seven points to one to move ahead at half-time, 1-10 to 0-11.

James Mulcahy’s major at the start of the second-half put it up to the north Cork men who trailed at the second water-break, 2-14 to 1-15 - Conor Buckley grabbing the Charleville goal. They took the lead momentarily but needed a Darragh Fitzgibbon point to force extra-time.

Still tied at the end of the first period of extra-time, 2-19 to 1-22.

Carrigtwohill’s Sean Walsh and Mulcahy points then ensured deadlock after the 80 minutes plus.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon 0-9 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), D O’Flynn 0-5, C Buckley 1-0, M Kavanagh, J Doyle 0-3 each, A Cagney 0-2, C O’Carroll, G Kelleher, J O’Brien 0-1 each.

Carrigtwohill: S Walsh 0-10 (0-6 f, 0-2 65), L Gosnell 1-4, J Mulcahy 1-3, B Twomey, T Hogan 0-2 each, P Hogan 0-1.

CHARLEVILLE: C Reynolds; J O’Callaghan, J Meade, O O’Connell; A Dennehy, J Barry, F Cagney; D O’Flynn, C O’Carroll; G Kelleher, D Fitzgibbon (Capt), D Casey; J Doyle, A Cagney, T Hawe.

Subs: C Buckley for D Casey (half-time), J O’Brien for T Hawe (half-time), D Butler for C O’Carroll (38), M Kavanagh for A Cagney (38), D Casey for G Kelleher (58), C O’Carroll for J O’Callaghan (6 ET).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; S De Búrca, P O’Sullivan (Capt), P Hogan; T Hogan, R Power, A Walsh Barry; J Horgan, B Twomey; L O’Sullivan, S Roche, J McCarthy; S Rohan, S Walsh, L Gosnell.

Subs: J Mulcahy for S Rohan (23), J Oke for L O’Sullivan (48), O Baverstock for J McCarthy (54), J McCarthy for S Roche (11 ET), L O’Sullivan for O Baverstock (16 ET).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).