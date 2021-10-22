Premier SHC: Red card a key factor as Midleton knock out Erin's Own

Midleton 0-23 Erin’s Own 0-19

MIDLETON returned to the semi-finals of the Co-op Superstores PSHC as they edged their rivals from Erin’s Own in an absorbing contest in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The game turned on the sending off of Erin’s Own Kieran Murphy just after halftime and though his side stayed in contention right until the death, they were unable to strike for the goal that they needed.

Crucially, Midleton struck for a game-defining burst, hitting four-in-a-row from Cormacs Beausang, Walsh, Conor Lehane and Aaron Mulcahy to lead by 0-17 to 0-13 at the second water break.

As ever, Erin’s Own just continued to compete, ferociously. Murphy again traded frees with Lehane before points from substitutes Brian Ramsey and Mark Collins left just two between them, 0-18 to 0-16 with five to play. Shay Bowen then made it a one-point game, but Midleton made their advantage count down the stretch.

Lehane hit four more points from there to the end, Beausang hit his fourth, and while Ronan Twomey and Ramsey pointed for Erin’s Own, no goal was forthcoming Erin’s Own made the early running with scores from Eoghan Murphy and Robbie O’Flynn before points from Luke O’Farrell and Ross O’Regan brought Midleton level.

The quality of hurling was high as points from O’Flynn, Kieran Murphy and Mossie O’Carroll pushed Erin’s Own into the lead, but the Magpies were soon level thanks to two Beausang points and a second from O’Farrell.

Midleton then enjoyed a purple patch as their half-back line and midfield got on top and three in succession from O’Farrell, Conor Lehane and Sam Quirke gave them a 0-8 to 0-5 advantage as they broke for water.

Every score had been from open play up to this stage and Robbie O’Flynn and Sam Quirke stuck to the script before Eoghan Murphy finally tapped over a free that marked the beginning of a period of dominance for his side.

He added two more frees, Mossie O’Carroll slotted over his second point while his brother, James, also found his range and from three down Erin’s Own now led by 0-11 to 0-9 as half time approached.

O’Farrell and Lehane then brought Midleton level but Robbie O’Flynn’s fourth point meant Erin’s Own enjoyed a one-point lead at the break, 0-12 to 0-11.

Then came Murphy’s dismissal that proved pivotal to Midleton’s progression.

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane 0-9 (0-6 f, 0-1 65), C Beausang, L O’Farrell 0-4 each, C Walsh, S Quirke 0-2 each, A Mulcahy, R O'Regan 0-1 each.

Erin’s Own: E Murphy 0-6 (0-5 f), R O’Flynn 0-4, M O’Carroll, B Ramsey (0-1 f) 0-2 each, S Bowen (f), J O’Carroll, K Murphy, M Collins and R Twomey 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S O’Leary Hayes; C Smyth, T O’Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, S Quirke; C Lehane, R O’Regan, P White; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, A Quirke.

Subs: S O’Meara for A Quirke (34), A Mulcahy for White (41), Séamus O’Farrell for Haughney (49), Seán O’Farrell for O’Regan (60).

ERIN'S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor, C Dooley, A Moynihan; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; C Coakley, S Kelly; K Murphy, S Guilfoyle, C O’Callaghan, R O’Flynn, M O’Carroll, E Murphy.

Subs: B Óg Murphy for Cronin (inj, h-t), M Collins for Guilfoyle (36), R Twomey for O’Callaghan (46), B Ramsey for E Murphy (51), C Lenihan for J O’Flynn (56).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).