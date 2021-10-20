Eoin Barry hurling up a storm since switch from Watergrasshill to Brickey Rangers

FORMER Watergrasshill player Eoin Barry recently enjoyed championship success with his adopted new club Brickey Rangers in the Waterford Junior A hurling championship.

Eoin who lined out at full-forward played a key role in helping his new club defeat Mount Sion’s second team which enabled them to capture the Junior A County title in Waterford.

Barry, who struck one point from play, was delighted to help his side claim the county title. “We were down a good few points midway through the first half, but we produced a big second-half performance. We won by ten points in the end. It was nice to play my part in our success,” he said.

The county final was played in Walsh Park before a big crowd and the 34-year-old Watergrasshill native enjoyed the experience.

“It was a great occasion. There was a big crowd there and a good atmosphere.”

Brickey Rangers’ success in the Waterford Junior A Hurling Championship was the first time they had won this title since 2005. Barry is looking forward to playing in the Intermediate grade next season and competing in the Munster junior club championship.

“They were relegated from the Intermediate grade two years ago so the club is looking forward to competing in that grade once again. It will be tough, but we would be hopeful of doing well next year. We are due to play the Clare champions around the end of November. I am looking forward to this.”

Barry joined up with Brickey Rangers who are based on the outskirts of Dungarvan as he teaches in a secondary school in Dungarvan and he moved there with his wife a few years ago.

“I teach in Dungarvan CBS. There are three Sixth Year students on the panel. I have been living for the past four years in Dungarvan. I have settled here with my wife.

I continued on playing for Watergrasshill and commuting up and down for training sessions and games for three years, but I decided to join the Brickeys this year.

"My wife’s family is involved with the club so I decided to throw my lot in with them. They are a great club. They have great facilities. To win a county title in my first year was great.”

The Cork man still retains a huge affinity for Watergrasshill GAA Club, with whom he enjoyed many great days during his career with a club his family remain steeped in.

“It was tough to transfer. I played adult hurling with Watergrasshill since 2005. My family is steeped in the club. I enjoyed many happy days playing with the club. I have great memories.”