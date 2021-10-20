AUL: Temple United topple the Saints in the FAI Junior Cup

Temple United A 3 St Mary’s 2

TEMPLE United A advanced to the third round of the FAI Junior Cup after a 3-2 victory over St Mary’s at Temple Park over the weekend.

Temple made hard work of a game that saw them very much in control from start to finish and in fact they had to come back from 0-2 down before eventually running out as deserving winners.

From the off, Temple piled on the pressure with Adam Ricken linking with Martin Williams before seeing his goal-bound effort go out for a corner off a defender.

Then, when Jordan Morrissey broke down the middle, he found Adam Ricken on the left who whipped a decent ball into the danger area – only to see it going to waste as no support was forthcoming.

But, as Temple pressed, St Mary's threatened at the other end when Kyle O’Callaghan latched on to a ball over the top, but a sharp Cormac Murphy did enough to smother the danger.

St. Marys went in front against the run of play when Scott Duggan headed home from Scott Long’s free kick on seven minutes.

Five minutes later, Mary's doubled their advantage when Chris Bowen produced an excellent finish after his crisply struck effort flashed into the corner on 12 minutes.

A great chance at the other end fell for Temple, but from Jordan Morrissey’s free kick, Shane Ricken heads straight at Liam O’Brien.

Temple reduced the arrears shortly afterwards when Kieran Joseph Barry threaded one on for Steven Ricken who cheekily prodded home with his heel on 18.

Temple United's Stewart McSweeney gets away from St Mary's Dean O'Sullivan. Picture: Barry Peelo.

And after a decent free kick from Fionn Kelly whistles narrowly wide, Martin Williams worked it on for Adam Ricken whose low delivery across goal saw Eugene Carroll just failing to get a vital touch as the goal gaped.

Adam Ricken then finished off a good run with an accurate pass for Eugene Carroll, who failed to beat O’Brien with a low effort that lacked conviction.

And what an opportunity then fell for Temple when Steven Ricken collects from Jordan Morrissey before skewing wide with the goal at his mercy – to waste a great opportunity just before the break.

The second half got going with Temple applying the early pressure and it paid off on the hour when Adam Ricken slammed home from the edge of the box after good work on the right by Martin Williams.

Williams provided another opportunity moments later when his ball into the box came for Adam Ricken and Ross Stanton, but between them, they failed to take advantage and the chance went.

Temple were frantically chasing a winner now with Adam Ricken finding a way through before firing across goal.

But, the decisive moment arrived when Steven Ricken beat goalkeeper Liam O’Brien in a race for a looping cross to nod into an unprotected net in the dying seconds.

St Mary's rallied well, but the clock became their enemy as Temple held on comfortably in the end to book their ticket for the third round.

TEMPLE: Cormac Murphy, Kieran Joseph Barry, Steward McSweeney, Shane Ricken, MJ O’Sullivan, Eric O’Halloran, Martin Williams, Jordan Morrissey, Adam Ricken, Steven Ricken and Eugene Carroll.

Subs: Aaron Ricken for Eugene Carroll (52), Ross Stanton for Shane Ricken (70), Adam Heffernan for Jordan Morrissey (88).

St MARY'S: Liam O’Brien, Scott Duggan, Eric Goggin, Kieran Doyle, Dean O’Sullivan, Scott Long, Jacob Hurley, Fionn Kelly, Kyle O’Callaghan, Chris Bowen and Tiernan Daly.

Subs: Eoin Murphy for Tiernan Daly (52), Derek Feeney for Dean O’Sullivan (60), Kevin Donovan for Kieran Doyle (63), Craig Hourighan for Jacob Hurley (72).

Referee: Denis Cronin.