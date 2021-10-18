Bishopstown supersub Colm Daly wins the P2 minor football championship final with a late late goal

Bishopstown 2-12

Eire Og 2-10

A stunning added time goal from substitute Colm Daly ensured Bishopstown were crowned Rebel Og Premier 2 Minor football champions for the first time following an enthralling final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Monday night.

The Ovens side will feel disappointed as they led this final up to the 55th minute but Bishopstown pounded coming down the stretch and got the crucial goal much to the dismay of their brave opponents.

Eire Og got off a cracking start in the third minute when a free flowing move ended with Fintan O’Leary attempting a tame effort for a point but his shot dropped into the net past the bewildered keeper.

Credit to Bishopstown they refused panic and three consecutive points brought the minimum between the teams.

The Town had a great opportunity to take the lead a minute later but Kieran McFadden’s shot was brilliantly parried to safety by Eire Og keeper Jack Forde.

Indeed both sides looked lively going forward and Bishopstown reduced the deficit to the minimum in the 16th minute following a classy Conor Dunne point.

Colm Quigley caused the Town defence all sorts of problems and when he kicked his fourth point in the 22nd minute Eire Og stretched their lead to three points.

On the next possession Bishopstown were caught napping as a superb through ball was met by Quigley who placed the ball under the keeper for a quality goal.

Two more unanswered points from Colm Quinn and Fintan O’Leary extended the Eire Og lead to seven points 2-7 to 0-6 with a minute remaining as the momentum was certainly with the Ovens side.

Just when Bishopstown needed inspiration they got it in the final possession of the half.

Conor Dunne who looked a decent player latched onto the ball outside square before placing a superb shot to the corner of the net.

Trailing 2-7 to 1-6 Bishopstown needed inspiration on the restart and they got it courtesy of a superb Darragh O’Donovan point in opening minute.

Quigley continued to pose Bishopstown’s defence problems and he duly punished them three minutes later with his sixth point.

As the half matured Bishopstown began winning key possession and the deficit was reduced to two points 2-9 to 1-10 in the 48th minute.

The Town kept battling in the last quarter and substitute Colm Daly made up for a glaring missed opportunity in the 51st minute when he punished the Ovens outfit at the death.

It was breathtaking!

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Dunne 1-4 (0-3f), C Daly 1-0, J Wixted (f), D Murray, K McFadden, D Cuthbert, D O’Donovan, B McCarthy, K Murphy, D Clifford (0-1 each).

Eire Og: C Quigley 1-6 (0-1f), F O’Leary 1-2, E O’Shea, A Cooke (0-1 each).

Bishopstown: S Cronin; P Casey, D Griffin, M Sheridan; D O’Donovan ,D O’Connell, S Sheridan; B McCarthy, C Dunne; K Murphy, D Murray, P Doyle; D Cuthbert, K McFadden, J Wixted.

Subs: C O’Leary for D Murray (58) Eire Og: J Forde, C Malone, F O’Flynn, C Eagles; C Buckley, E Horgan, C Clifford; M O’Connor, M Murphy; A Cooke, D Healy, C Quigley; F O’Leary, E O’Shea, T O’Brien.

Subs: D Clifford for C Quigley (h-t), C O’Sullivan for T O’Brien (40), J Galvin for C Clifford (49), O McLoughlin for C Quigley (58).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).