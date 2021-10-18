Douglas boss Ray Keating: We need to drive on again from Nemo win

SUNDAY was a day that will be remembered for some time to come out in Douglas after they recorded a famous win over Nemo Rangers in the PFSC.

This victory sent Douglas into the semi-final stages, while in the process knocking the reigning champions in Nemo out of the competition.

Douglas showed desire in abundance and a strong showing especially in the latter stages saw them on to victory.

There were incredible scenes of celebration at full time and the reaction of the Douglas players at Páirc Uí Rinn showed how much this win meant.

“We are delighted to get the win and qualify for the semi-finals. It is a case of job done for us,” Douglas manager Ray Keating told The Echo.

“The second half, in particular, was a really good performance. So we are delighted with the result and I think we have gotten our just rewards for our performances so far this year.

“It is very pleasing for us to qualify directly for the semi-final. We take huge pride in being a dual club, our hurlers are going well at the moment.

“But nothing is won today. We have qualified for a semi-final, we need to now drive it on and we probably need to improve our performance.

“The first half in particular probably wasn’t good enough. So we have a lot to work on in the next few weeks before that game.

“It is a case of job done. It was our first goal to get out of the group. We have achieved that and now it is just about driving it on from there.”

Conor Horgan, Nemo Rangers, with possession as Douglas defender Luke McGrath closes in. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Douglas will now face the winner of Castlehaven and Valley Rovers clash in the final four, provided Haven beat Valleys. Otherwise they'll face one of Barrs-Éire Óg or Duhallow-Clon, as repeat pairings are ruled out.

Keating added: “There have been times we haven’t been able to show our character. But I think we showed it in spades today.

“We really took ownership and really trusted ourselves, taking our opportunities when they came.

“I think we were very disappointed when we went out last year.

There is always a bit of rivalry between us and Nemo, but it is nothing but respect. They are a brilliant club. So the emotion at the end was just really about us winning and us qualifying.

“There were a lot of our street-league kids there, so it was great for them to see the seniors winning.”

Douglas really took their chances when they came, especially in the second half. None more so than Daniel Harte when he raced forward to blast the ball into the back of the net, a corner-back that finished like a top-class inside forward.

“It was an unbelievable finish,” described Keating.

“He makes those runs all of the time and gets in really good positions. He is really unselfish and normally would pass it off for somebody else.

“But the opportunity opened up for him and he hit it with everything he had.”

Between the hurlers' progress to a quarter-final against Blackrock, and now the footballers with this memorable success over Nemo, these are exciting times.

Taking out arguably the biggest shark of them all in Nemo, Douglas will gain plenty of confidence for this victory.