Ballinhassig capture third JAFC title in three years in tight win over Ballygarvan

Ballinhassig 1-7 Ballygarvan 1-5

BALLINHASSIG claimed their second South East JAFC in three years and their fourth since 2012 thanks to a narrow victory at a wet and Shanbally.

This was a hard-fought victory for the Blues, with scores very hard to come by especially in the first half with some intense football being played right across the field from both teams.

It wasn’t until the sixth minute before a score was registered when Ballygarvan’s Mark Kennefick pointed, although Ballinhassig’s Diarmuid O’Sullivan almost levelled the score moments later only to see his effort come off the upright and cleared away.

However, Ballinhassig eventually registered their first score with a goal in the 13th minute when Eoin Lombard found himself through and duly shot past Jack Murphy to give Ballinhhassig a 1-0 0-01 lead.

Two points, both frees from Ballinhassig’s O’Sullivan, extended their lead to four before Ballygarvan’s Dan McCarthy reduced the lead to three right on the stroke of half time.

Ballygarvan hit a purple patch following the resumption with a point from McCarthy who added a goal to his tally with a neat 1-2 with Ray O’Halloran to give Ballygarvan the lead.

Ballinhassig’s O’Sullivan brought the sides back level again before Ballygarvan added another two from Paul Sexton and McCarthy before the second water break, but ominously they failed to register any score for the remainder of the game.

Tensions were beginning to rise with less than 15 minutes remaining, and two additional points from Man of the Match Diarmuid O’Sullivan brought Ballinhassig level as the Blues were now beginning to press forward with Ballygarvan soaking up the pressure, but couldn’t find their way through at the other end.

Every tackle and every free was cheered on by both teams as the pride of the parish was at stake as the clock counted down the final few minutes. A point from Ballinhassig’s Charlie Grainger late on was followed by another O’Sullivan free in injury time to finally decide a tough game.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: Diarmuid O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-4 f); Eoin Lombard 1-0; Charlie Grainger 0-1

Ballygarvan: Dan McCarthy 1-3; Mark Kennefick 0-1 f; Paul Sexton 0-1.

BALLYGARVAN: Jack Murphy, Paddy Ryan, Fergal Aherne, Adam Dunne, (sub Callum Mackey); Paul Sexton, Richard O’Leary, Sean O’Donovan, Killian Fitzgerald, Donald O’Sullivan, Sean Brady, Mark Kennefick, (sub Gary White); Stephen Fenton, Ray O’Halloran, Patrick Sweeney (sub Eli Kadi Harrington), Dan McCarthy.

BALLINHASSIG: Arthur O’Leary, James O’Callaghan, (sub Daniel Lombard); Kevin Maguire, (sub Gearoid Daly), Michael Desmond, Charlie Grainger, Conor Desmond, Pa O’Leary, Eoin Lombard, Donnacha Donovan, Eddie Finn, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Simon O’Neill, Darren Delea, Cillian Tyres, Fintan O’Leary.

Referee: Liam Riordan (Belgooly)