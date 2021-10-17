Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 11:06

Cork City's Eva Mangan included in Ireland U19 squad

Dave Connell's charges will face England, Northern Ireland and Switzerland in three European Championship qualifiers in Limerick
Cork City's Eva Mangan included in Ireland U19 squad

Cork City's Eva Mangan goes past Shelbourne's Alex Kavanagh at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

THERE is nothing like a strong home support to help a team in difficult games and that is exactly what Republic of Ireland Women's U19 Head Coach Dave Connell is hoping for in Limerick.

Connell's squad take on England, Switzerland and Northern Ireland in their three UEFA Women's U19 European Championship qualifiers, with Cork City's Eva Mangan included in the panel.

Fourteen members of the WU19 squad have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League this season, while midfielder Ellen Molloy already has four WNT caps.

The first two games will be played at Markets Field before they finish up at Jackman Park, with tickets available at the gate of both venues.

"We've had fantastic support from the people of Limerick in the past. It is a real football city and it would be great if we could get a big crowd again, as that would mean a lot to the players and spur them on," said Connell.

"We are in a tough group with Switzerland top seeds and England being the best second seed, while we recently played Northern Ireland so we know about their qualities. If we can get off to a good start then you never know but that is what we need to focus on."

Connell has great experience at this level, having guided an Ireland team to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2014, and he is upbeat about his current squad's chances.

Republic of Ireland Women's U19 Squad 

Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Savannah Duffy (Asane) 

Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Emma Bucci (University of South Carolina), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC) 

Midfielders: Teegan Lynch (Wexford Youths), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Nicole McNamara (Galway WFC), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC) 

Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Central Connecticut State University), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Kerryanne Brown, Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts) 

FIXTURES

Wednesday: Republic of Ireland v England, 7pm.

Saturday: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland, 7pm. 

Tuesday, October 26: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, 1pm.

Read More

Amanda Budden one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad

More in this section

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier Amanda Budden one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad
CBC Cork v Midleton CBS - Harty Cup Final Donal O'Mahony to take charge of Cork U20 hurlers; Kieran Murphy to oversee U16s
AIG Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship 2021 Cork golfer Peter O'Keeffe set to top Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit
cork soccer
Watford v Liverpool - Premier League - Vicarage Road

Cork keeper Caoimhín Kelleher helps Liverpool to victory over Watford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more