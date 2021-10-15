Amanda Budden one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad

FIVE Cork players have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the start of their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign next.

Goalkeeper Amanda Budden joins Éabha O'Mahony, Denise O'Sullivan, Megan Connolly and Saoirse Noonan in the panel, though Clare Shine misses out with an ankle injury.

Vera Pauw has selected a 27-player panel for the visit of Sweden to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday and the trip to Helsinki to take on Finland on Tuesday, October 26.

Ireland were due to kick off their campaign last month with a game away to Georgia but that was rescheduled to June 2022, so they played an international friendly at home to Australia instead.

Now all of the focus is on getting going in Group A with all tickets already snapped up for the Sweden game, which is operating at a reduced capacity due to Covid restrictions.

Injuries rule out Keeva Keenan, Claire O'Riordan, Megan Campbell, Alli Murphy, Clare Shine (ankle), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot), Isibeal Atkinson (quad) and Hayley Nolan (shoulder).

Ireland last played against Sweden in June 2008, while their most recent meeting with Finland came in June 2016.

The squad will begin their preparations for the two games on Sunday, October 17th with their first training session at the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves), Amanda Budden (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

FIXTURES

THURSDAY

FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier: Group A: Republic of Ireland v Sweden, Tallaght Stadium, 7pm.

TUESDAY, October 26

FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier: Group A: Finland v Republic of Ireland, Helsinki, 4.15pm.