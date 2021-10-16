PIFC: Kevin Fulignati goal puts Nemo on road to the quarter-finals

Nemo Rangers 2-11 Rockchapel 0-10

Nemo are safely into the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours PIFC after their win over Rockchapel at Glantane.

Overall they were the better side, as they took their chances and Rockchapel were guilty of wasting the opportunities they created, hitting 10 wides over the hour some of which were relatively easy scoring chances.

On the consolation side for them will be the fact they have done enough to secure their spot in the grade again next year as Nemo drive on.

Former Cork star Kevin Fulignati was a key player for the winners and his first-half goal put the five points up and from here they never looked like losing.

That came just minutes after Nemo keeper Luke Towler had denied Michael McAuliffe a green flag at the other end.

Eric Dilloughery raised the first white flag for Nemo with the impressive Seamus Hickey replying. Colm Kiely, Jack Coogan, and Fulignati all pointed for the winners and by the water break, they were 0-4 to 0-1 in front.

After the re-start, McAuliffe bore down on the Nemo goal only to be denied by Towler with Hickey pointing from the breaking ball.

With 22 minutes gone Eddie Mangan played a great ball to Fulignati and he gave Conor Murphy no chance of saving, to make it 1-4 to 0-2.

Kevin Collins and McAuliffe raised white flags with Coogan hitting two at the other end to see the Trabeg side lead 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time.

Jimmy McAuliffe reduced the deficit, but two more from Coogan helped Nemo to a 1-10 to 0-6 lead with 45 minutes gone.

Just before the water break, any chance of Rockchapel comeback were dashed when Luke Horgan got Nemo's second goal and from here it was damage limitation.

Credit to Liam Collins, who came on after 41 minutes, he took the fight to Nemo raising four white flags, but it wasn't enough as Nemo deservedly march on to the quarter-finals.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J Coogan 0-5 (0-1 f), K Fulignati 1-1, L Horgan 1-0, E Dilloughery, C Kiely, J O'Donovan, E Mangan, C O'Donovan 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: L Collins 0-4 (0-3 f), S Hickey 0-3, K Collins, M McAuliffe, J McAuliffe 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; E Nation, M Hill, B Cripps; L Horgan, K O'Sullivan, J O'Donovan; S Martin, K Fulignati; E Dilloughery, C Kiely, J Lyons; J Coogan, C O'Donovan, E Mangan.

Subs: D Egan for S Martin (48), A McGowan for E Mangan, A Greaney for C O'Donovan (both 56),

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N O'Callaghan, E O'Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O'Keeffe, DJ O'Callaghan; C Kepple, S Hickey; J O'Callaghan, J Curtin, K Collins; M McAuliffe, J Forrest, J McAuliffe.

Subs: W Murphy for K Collins (ht), J O'Sullivan for N O'Callaghan (36), L Collins for C Kepple, J Walsh for J O'Callaghan (both 41), N Lenihan for J McAuliffe (47).

Referee: Cathal McAllister, Aghada.