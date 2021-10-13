Keith Ricken picked as new Cork football manager with selectors announced

KEITH Ricken has been put forward as the new Cork senior football manager, replacing Ronan McCarthy on a two-year term.

The All-Ireland winning U20 boss was the hot favourite to get the job ahead of John Fintan Daly and Bobbie O'Dwyer.

His management team includes Kerry native Ray Keane, who guided St Finbarr's to the county title three years ago, and Antrim's James Loughrey, who is based in Mallow and only retired from inter-county football at the end of 2019. Keane, from Caherciveen, is a brother of Peter, the Kerry manager for the past three seasons, recently replaced by the returning Jack O'Connor.

Former St Finbarr's manager Ray Keane. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

St Nicks stalwart Des Cullinane will also be a selector, along with Micheál Ó Cróinín and Barry Corkery, who both assisted Ricken at U20 level. A coach will be appointed shortly.

They will be tasked with refreshing the Cork panel after a hammering in the Munster final in Killarney, bringing through more of the talented U20 panel that McCarthy had blooded across 2020 and this summer. There is undoubted potential in Leeside, given a minor All-Ireland annexed as well in '19, but the step up to senior is significant for any young Rebel.

A GAA statement read: "The County Executive will be proposing Keith Ricken (St Vincent’s) as incoming Senior Football manager on a two-year term at our next County Committee meeting.

Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Selectors will be as follows: Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU/St Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St Brigid’s/Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St Nicholas).

"Coach to be announced in the near future."

Ricken has been Cork U20 football manager for the last three seasons, winning two Munsters and one All-Ireland, and was selected by the five-person looking after the appointment: county board chairman Marc Sheehan, secretary Kevin O’Donovan, vice-chairman Pat Horgan, Cork GAA director of football Conor Counihan, and development officer Noel O’Callaghan.

Ricken is the GAA officer in CIT, now MTU, and coached them to Sigerson Cup success. He was also to fore with his native St Vincent's in PIFC victories in '06 and 2012, while on the hurling front he guided CIT to the 2011 county final, where they lost to Carrigtwohill. Ricken now lives in Carrig', and was involved with their hurlers when they made the 2019 SHC semi-final.