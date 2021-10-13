Celtic go through to second round after penalties against Grangevale in St Michael's Cup

Cathedral Celtic 2

Grangevale 2

(Cathedral Celtic won 5-3 on pens aet).

IT took extra time and then penalties before Cathedral Celtic booked their place in the second round of the St Michael’s cup following a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory against Grangevale after it was 2-2 over 110 minutes of football.

It was a very tight game between these two with both goalkeepers in top form after producing some terrific saves over the duration.

The action got under way with Derek Heaphy testing Ryan Kennedy with a low effort and after some hustle and bustle from both sides; Morgan O’Connor just fails to get a touch on Darren Heaphy’s low cross.

Cathedral then came so close when Luke O’Mahony sees his header go narrowly over from a corner.

But, it was Grangevale who took the advantage when Dan Harvey headed home from Dave Barrett’s accurate delivery from a free kick on ten minutes.

A quick response from Cathedral sees Darren Horgan collecting from Morgan O’Connor before drilling narrowly wide.

Then, came the goal of the game.

Amidou Caruba won good possession near the centre before releasing Darren Horgan down the right.

Horgan then played a neat one inside to Morgan O’Connor and after showing a steadying touch, the winger rifled a beauty that soared into the top corner for what was a wonderful equaliser.

Another neat move from Cathedral followed with Darren Heaphy feeding Morgan O’Connor who worked it on for Deady, but the over-lapping defender skewed wide with his effort.

Cathedral Celtic's captain Derek Heaphy (left) with Grangevale's captain Alan Buckley, accompanied by referee Stephen Moore.

A ball over the top came into the path of Oliver O’Sullivan who managed to get a shot away, but Jordan O’Connor got down smartly to push the effort away to safety.

This was followed by some decent play from Nitu when he weaved his way past two defenders before firing low at Kennedy from a tight angle.

Play soon shifted to the other end with the ball breaking for Dave Barrett who fired over from 20 yards out.

With just minutes to the break, Grangevale took the lead once again when a superb delivery from goalkeeper Ryan Kennedy reached Dave Barrett who sent an unstoppable effort into the net to hand his side a 2-1 advantage at the interval.

Cathedral were first to threaten in the opening minutes of the second period when Darren Horgan crossed for Antonio Nitu to head wide.

Nitu was in action again minutes later – this time, turning before forcing Kennedy to a low save.

At the other end, Oliver O’Sullivan does well to control from a ball over the top, but lifts his final delivery over.

And after Darren Heaphy fired wide from Cian Madden’s pass, Corey Harris had a great chance to get his name on the score-sheet, but fumbled at the final moment.

Cathedral were back in the contest after that and it all occurred in fortuitous circumstances when a cross from Cian Madden was turned into his own net by Alan Buckley on 70 minutes which forced the game into extra time.

Extra time failed to produce a winner as Cathedral ran out eventual 5-3 winners on penalties in the end.

Cathedral Celtic: Jordan O’Connor, Darren Horgan, Simon Deady, Luke O’Mahony, Johnnie O’Sullivan, Amidou Garuba, Cian Madden, Darren Heaphy, Antonio Nitu, Derek Heaphy and Morgan O’Connor.

Subs: Alex O’Sullivan and Aaron Skillington for Antonio Nitu and Simon Deady (65), Jamie Coughlan for Darren Horgan (79).

Grangevale: Ryan Kennedy, Diarmuid O’Neill, Aaron Baldwin, Ben Jenkins, Alan Buckley, Dan Harvey, Corey Harris, Dave Barrett, Oliver O’Sullivan, Eric Compagno and William Tabb.

Subs: Timmy Hayes for Ben Jenkins (37), Colin McKeown for Timmy Hayes (70).

Referee: Stephen Moore.