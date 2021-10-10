SAHC: Sean Hayes hits three goals as Mallow beat Bride Rovers but both teams go through

Mallow 3-9 Bride Rovers 0-16

A REMARKABLE Co-Op Superstores SAHC game at Kildorrery saw Mallow victorious but both satisfied as they progressed to the knockout stages.

Mallow now meet Newcestown and it's Bride v Blarney, with Fr O'Neill's and Kanturk the top two sides in the semi-finals.

Had Ballymartle beaten Ballyhea on Sunday afternoon, Mallow would have been needed to win by 13 points here, but an upset in that game saw Mallow, who were spearheaded by hat-trick hero Sean Hayes, and Bride through.

Shane O'Connor opened the scoring before Aaron Sheehan levelled from a free. The Imokilly side edged ahead again with points by the Roche twins Eoin and Brian.

Mallow hit the front when Ronan Sheehan placed Sean Hayes for a goal: 1-4 to 0-4 at the water break.

Conor Barry and Cian O'Connor replied with points before Brian Roche, who finished with 0-5 from play, soloed through and levelled. Just before half time, Pa Herlihy worked well for Sean Hayes who gave Mallow a narrow interval lead, 1-5 to 0-7.

Mallow had their second goal on the resumption when Aaron Sheehan released Hayes to finish again.

In the 34th minute a good delivery by Trevor Doyle led to a foul on Hayes in the area and he made no mistake from the penalty opening up a gap: 3-6 to 0-7.

Paul Lyons added a fine point in the 40th minute but Bride Rovers tried very hard to get back in contention, even though they never got the goal they really required.

It was 3-7 to 0-10 at the second water break, before fine points by Brian Roche, Conor Barry (free) and William Finnegan brought Bride to within four.

Mallow held firm. They defended very well and their attack were always dangerous.

Aaron Sheehan clipped over a free for the winners with two Finegan placed balls and Brian Roche score trimming the margin to just one, 3-8 to 0-16, in the 58th minute.

Mallow substitute Mark Tobin had the final say, with a a vital point from a very difficult angle deep into injury time.

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes 3-1 (1-0 pen), A Sheehan 0-6 (0-5 f), P Lyons, M Tobin 0-1 each.

Bride Rovers: B Roche 0-5, W Finnegan 0-4 f, C Barry 0-3 f, C O'Connor 0-2 (0-1 f), S O'Connor 0-1, E Roche 0-1 each.

MALLOW: P Buckley; S O'Riordan, D Moynihan, J Healy; F O'Neill, K Sheehan, J O'Hanlon; T Doyle, N O'Riordan; P Lyons, R Sheehan, S Hayes; D Sheehan, D Hayes, A Sheehan.

Subs: D Sheehan for T Doyle, M Maher for D Hayes, M Tobin for R Sheehan.

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O'Sullivan, J Pratt, J Mannix; P O'Flynn, E Roche, S O'Connor; R Prendergast, C O'Connor; D Dooley, J Mannix, W Finnegan; C Barry, B Roche, E Cashman.

Subs: M Collins for E Cashman, S Walsh for C Barry.

Referee: Dave Daly (Brian Dillon's).