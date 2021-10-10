SAHC: Late point sees Newcestown draw to eliminate Killeagh

Newcestown 1-17 Killeagh 2-14

AN injury-time Newcestown equaliser broke Killeagh hearts and earned the West Cork club a Co-Op SuperStores Cork SAHC quarter-final berth.

Substitute Edmund Kenneally proved Newcestown’s hero in Coachford with a levelling point six minutes into injury-time. A 1-17 to 2-14 draw along with Fr O’Neill’s win over Cloyne handed Newcestown a place in the knockout stages.

Killeagh were devastated at the final whistle having performed heroically with 14 players after Cian Fogarty was red-carded in the 17th minute.

The East Cork side were also aggrieved at the amount of injury-time played but bowed out of this year’s championship having given a fine account of themselves.

Killeagh led 1-3 to 0-2 after a frantic first five minutes thanks to Ryan McCarthy’s stunning goal. Things got even better when Gary Leahy fired into the net to make it 2-3 to 0-2 shortly after.

Then, Cian Fogarty received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident and Killeagh were left with 14 players for the remaining 43 minutes.

An off-form Newcestown played their way back into contention and trailed 2-7 to 0-7 at the interval once Tadhg Twomey, Luke Meade and Jack Meade finally began to find their range.

Jack Meade netted a crucial goal after 35 minutes, hammering home from a free that rebounded off a post. Despite that goal, it was 2-13 to 1-13 as the clock reached 60 minutes and Newcestown were facing a championship exit.

To their credit, the West Cork side rallied and Jack Meade (free), sub Edmund Kenneally (free) and Luke Meade scored three consecutive points to level the score.

Then, Killeagh’s Eoghan Keniry converted a 65 and looked to have won it by edging his team 2-14 to 1-16 ahead.

Yet, 14-man Killeagh were unable to stop Edmund Kenneally from gathering possession and scoring a 66th-minute equaliser with the final puck of a memorable encounter.

Killeagh's Daniel Walsh jumping for the sliotar. Picture: Denis Boyle

Scorers for Newcestown: R O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-5 f), J Meade 1-3 (0-1 f), T Twomey, C Dineen, L Meade, E Kenneally 0-2 each.

Killeagh: E Keniry 0-8 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), G Leahy 1-2, R McCarthy 1-1, A Walsh, S Long, D Kelleher 0-1 each.

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney (c), C Twomey, J Kelleher; F Keane, E Collins, C O’Donovan; T Twomey, C Dineen; C Keane, J Meade, D Buckley; R O’Sullivan, E Kelly, L Meade.

Subs: T Horgan for E Kelly (h-t), S O’Sullivan for C Keane (50), E Kenneally for R O’Sullivan (56).

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill (c); A Keniry, G Walsh Wallace, C Fogarty; D Hogan, C Coughlan, D Walsh; M Fitzgerald, S Long; J Fogarty, E Keniry, S Smiddy; R McCarthy, A Walsh, G Leahy.

Subs: A Leahy for S Smiddy (46), D Kelleher for R McCarthy (46), K Kelly for J Fogarty (53, inj).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).