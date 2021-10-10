SAHC: Kanturk show their class to knock out Fermoy

Kanturk 1-24 Fermoy 0-15

KANTURK are through to the knock-out stage of the Co-Op Superstores SAHC as they impressively saw off Fermoy in Buttevant on Sunday afternoon.

A strong showing from the Walsh family and a clinical display from dead-ball specialist Brian O’Sullivan sends Kanturk into the next round of the competition in style while Fermoy crash out.

Kanturk knew as long as they avoided defeat here they would progress to the next stage of the tournament following their win over Bandon in round one and their draw with Blarney last time out.

Fermoy’s task, on the other hand, was more clear cut as only a win would see them climb above their rivals and into the top two, regardless of results elsewhere, following their loss to Blarney on the opening weekend and their triumph against Bandon a little over three weeks ago.

After a tight and tense opening to this game, Kanturk were the first team to put a run of consecutive scores together and points from Lorcan O’Neill, the excellent Aidan Walsh and Ryan, one of his four brothers playing, helped them edge into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the 11th minute.

The sides again traded scores but two well-taken points by Fermoy’s number 12 Shane Aherne on either side of the first water break of the game ensured the sides were level for a third time by the 22nd minute, 0-5 apiece.

Kanturk's Ryan Walsh tackles Fermoy's Peter Murphy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But the men from North Cork responded well to the concession of those points as they soon grabbed the first goal of the game when Colin Walsh’s clever handpass picked out his sibling Alan, and the full-forward made no mistake drilling the sliotar into the roof of the net.

Aidan Walsh again got in on the act moments before the teams again swapped two points each to leave the scoreboard reading 1-8 to 0-7 in favour of Kanturk at half-time.

Kanturk's defence restricted their opponents to just two points by the 52nd minute while in that time the favourites led by Lorcán McLoughlin, who grew into the match, notched 11 as they looked to earn a big enough win to secure a semi-final berth.

Fermoy though refused to give up and a strong finish, with Jake Carr and Padraig De Roiste showing their class, saw them add some respectability to the scoreline.

But in the end, Kanturk would also add to their tally to secure a superb 12-point triumph.

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan 0-10 (0-3 65, 0-4 f), Alan Walsh 1-1, L McLoughlin, I Walsh, Aidan Walsh 0-3 each, R Walsh 0-2, L O’Neill and D Browne 0-1 each.

Fermoy: J Carr 0-5 (0-4 f), M Brennan, S Aherne, P De Roiste 0-2 each, K Morison, T Clancy, R O’Hagan, J Molloy 0-1 each.

KANTURK: G Bucinkas; J Mac Gloughlin, R Walsh, L Cashman; L O’Neill, D Browne, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, A Sheehy; B O’Sullivan, A Walsh, J Browne; C Walsh, A Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: L O’Keefe for C Walsh (41), C Clernon for I Walsh (56), M Healy for A Sheehy (60).

FERMOY: C Quinn; E Clancy, P De Roiste, J Scannall; P Murphy, B O’Sullivan, K Morison; M Brennan, D O’Carroll; J Carr, T Clancy, S Aherne; R O’Callaghan, A Creed, R O’Hagan.

Subs: L Coleman for S Aherne (38), J Molloy for R O’Hagan (52), G Lardner for E Clancy (52).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).