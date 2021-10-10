PIHC: Favourites Castlelyons back in the semis after holding off Inniscarra

Castlelyons 0-23 Inniscarra 2-13

CASTLELYONS advanced to the last four of the Co Op Superstores PIHC as Group B winners for the second year running.

It was a merited win for a side leaving them one game away from a shot at redemption following their final defeat by Blarney last year.

They led by two points at the first water break, extended the advantage to six by half time and retained that gap at the three-quarter mark.

Inniscarra gallantly battled back with a goal on 41 minutes after Colm Casey's long-range effort from the right found its way to the net. The margin was trimmed to just two points, but Castleyons then rolled off five unanswered points to stamp their authority again.

Early exchanges were even. Alan Fenton and centre-forward Niall O'Leary, who later matched up with his inter-county colleague Sean O'Donoghue, tallied for the winners. Owen McCarthy and Michael O'Connell raised the opening flags for the opposition.

Two further Fenton frees and a point from play by James Kearney responded to Joe Enright's 65 for Inniscarra: 0-5 to 0-3 after 15 minutes.

Fenton posted three more white flags and Anthony Spillane also registered two excellent efforts. Spillane was proving a handful for the Inniscarra rearguard, winning possession and creating opportunities.

At the break, it was 0-12 to 0-6 for Castleyons and they spurned goal chances.

Scarra sub Fergal O'Leary added a lively presence, scoring two points, but despite further scores from Enright and McCarthy and that Casey goal, the Mid Cork men could never draw level.

A flurry of points from Spillane, Dave Morrisson and Fenton ensured Castleyons had breathing space coming down the home straight. Full-back Liam Ryan blasted home an Inniscarra goal in stoppage time but typically Castlyons responded with a Colm McCarthy point.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-11 (0-8 f, 0-2 65), D Morrison 0-4, A Spillane, N O'Leary 0-3 each, J Kenny, C McCarthy 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: J Enright 0-6 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), C Casey, L Ryan 1-0 each, F O'Leary 0-3, O McCarthy 0-2, S Sheehan, M O'Connell 0-1 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O'Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; S Moroney, L Sexton, L Doocey; E Maye, A Fenton; K O'Leary, N O'Leary, R Fenton; D Morrison, A Spillane and J Kearney.

Subs: B Murphy for K O'Leary (inj 2), M Spillane for R Fenton (37), C McCarthy for Morrison (57).

INNISCARRA: J O'Keeffe; J O'Sullivan, L Ryan, B O'Mahony; S Sheehan, C O'Leary, C Lombard; J Enright, J Harrington; K Rice, S O'Mahoney, S O'Donoghue; O McCarthy, M O'Connell, C Casey.

Subs: F O'Leary for C O'Leary (h-t), P Holland for K Rice (37), S Bulfin for O'Connell (50).

Referee: B Sweeney (Erin's Own).